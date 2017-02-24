Catalan came with a game plan and kept to it through out the game, we didn't turn up but has bad has Hicks was we didn't help ourselves too many errors too many penalties.
We had no field position and did too much defending but we started like this last year and came good so we need to keep faith in what Radford is doing after last season I think he's earned that.
Has Dave K said we needed alot more passing and running which i believe Kelly would of done and taken some of the pressure off Sneyd.
