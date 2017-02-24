hull2524 wrote:
bit early to write conner off, agree we need to shake up the bench,
Connor will end up taking the place of Naughton this season as a reserve.
Trying to use him as a bench player week after week wont work.
There will have to be a shake up of our bench next week as Watts will get a ban and Ellis probably doubtful.
Dont know whats happened to Fash as he seemed to be the next prop in line but Masi looks to have taken over as the no 1 reserve prop so he may get a game next week along with Turgut.