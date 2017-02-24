bonaire wrote: Connor will end up taking the place of Naughton this season as a reserve.

Trying to use him as a bench player week after week wont work.

There will have to be a shake up of our bench next week as Watts will get a ban and Ellis probably doubtful.

Dont know whats happened to Fash as he seemed to be the next prop in line but Masi looks to have taken over as the no 1 reserve prop so he may get a game next week along with Turgut.

Connor will be miles more than that...A proper player that ladTerrible evening for him....like many. Bad 1st half then got pretty lively for a while2nd. Just a bad day at the office for himBut the way he presents the ball for those around him the positions he gets intoI loved how a couple of times he made errors and came back with a good play or hit. Defo mentally tough. The attemptied 40.20 was absolutely the wrong play at that time. But you had to have massive balls to go for it then. I like that in a player. Bad day yesterday but he'll be an asset and a good player for us