WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Catalan home game

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:57 am
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1322
hull2524 wrote:
bit early to write conner off, agree we need to shake up the bench,


Connor will end up taking the place of Naughton this season as a reserve.
Trying to use him as a bench player week after week wont work.
There will have to be a shake up of our bench next week as Watts will get a ban and Ellis probably doubtful.
Dont know whats happened to Fash as he seemed to be the next prop in line but Masi looks to have taken over as the no 1 reserve prop so he may get a game next week along with Turgut.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:15 am
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1731
Location: East stand!
bonaire wrote:
Connor will end up taking the place of Naughton this season as a reserve.
Trying to use him as a bench player week after week wont work.
There will have to be a shake up of our bench next week as Watts will get a ban and Ellis probably doubtful.
Dont know whats happened to Fash as he seemed to be the next prop in line but Masi looks to have taken over as the no 1 reserve prop so he may get a game next week along with Turgut.


Connor will be miles more than that...A proper player that lad
Terrible evening for him....like many. Bad 1st half then got pretty lively for a while2nd. Just a bad day at the office for him
But the way he presents the ball for those around him the positions he gets into
I loved how a couple of times he made errors and came back with a good play or hit. Defo mentally tough. The attemptied 40.20 was absolutely the wrong play at that time. But you had to have massive balls to go for it then. I like that in a player. Bad day yesterday but he'll be an asset and a good player for us
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:04 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17152
A very frustrating game and a poor performance. Shades of the bad points of last season with ill discipline and an over reliance on Sneyd and Ellis. Losing Ellis knocked us off our stride and we had no spark in attack.

Early days and lets remember we lost two of our first three home games last season.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:13 am
rlgear RLFANS Site Sponsor
RLFANS Site Sponsor

Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2006 5:13 am
Posts: 168
Location: EAST HULL IS WONDERFUL
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Steady on...Your mobs playing oldham this Sunday. A revenge match at that. Don't worry about what the big misters are upto

On that display last night and your pre season games, your so called big misters might cop for a revenge come August.
''RALLY ROUND''

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:29 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17152
rlgear wrote:
On that display last night and your pre season games, your so called big misters might cop for a revenge come August.


Only your third post since 2014? :lol:

I really don't think we'll be meeting in the middle eights if that's what you are alluding to.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:05 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9336
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Didn't think we were on it at all and feared the worst when our captain departed.
Sika gave it a good shot and enjoyed Scotty T going a hunting.
2 points gone south that we won't be getting back.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:07 am
Bombed Out Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 492
davey37 wrote:
Well said.

Exactly what I thought.

Can't believe the amount of negativity on here for the 2nd game of the season.


What so now people can't discuss or debate a disappointing defeat as it's viewed as being negative?

There's no call for players or coaches heads just people picking the bones out of a poor match.

What's the issue?
There's been no so called moths on here.
Just disappointed fans from a game we could have won with better discipline and control.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anijay, Armavinit, barham red, BiltonRobin, Bombed Out, bushy, ComeOnYouUll, davey37, Ellam, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, Keith_Lard, PerryM, scarrie, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner, unknownlegend, x teacher and 282 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,2441,60775,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  














c}