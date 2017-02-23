|
Bombed Out wrote:
Don't get what the big downer is with Thompson by some on here. He certainly wasn't the poorest player out there.
And how do you know turgut or masi will give us more grunt?
I've been very negative today about Thompson, but didn't do a lot wrong tonight, thought other where worst than him tonight, including Watts, who somehow got MOTM!!!
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:27 pm
|
hull2524 wrote:
your right about Thompson, we need to get Hadley turgut or masi on the bench give us a bit more grunt,
the first half that I managed to watch, Thompson was playing pretty decent, some good tackles, didn't do much if anything wrong. Couldn't get to see the second half but considering how poor others were just in the first half alone and it's him copping the flak.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:28 pm
|
We need a big Frank Pritchard type player,weather you loved him or loathed him he certainly made his presence felt.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:30 pm
|
guess we all see things different, what is for sure we have to up our attack,
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:36 pm
|
DABHAND wrote:
We need a big Frank Pritchard type player,weather you loved him or loathed him he certainly made his presence felt.
He was nothing more than average for us, its Willie Manu that this club is still missing, could change a game with one of his rampaging runs. We have some very good forwards at the club, but we lack a bit of spark.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:36 pm
|
Saddened! wrote:
It wasn't as bad a game as you are making out. There was a lot of intensity in the game and the battle between Manu, Taylor, Watts and Haughton against Moa, Bird and Casty was fantastic with some cracking hits put in. Catalans were superb tonight particularly defensively and with Walsh stepping into 9 when it got heated their game management was good. They have always been capable of performances like that and on their day they can beat anyone in Super League, they just don't have the squad to maintain it over a season. You missed Kelly tonight, that spark and individual threat to unlock their defense was sorely missed. But as one or two of you have mentioned, it was your discipline that cost you the game. I think Hull genuinely have the best 17 in Super League, the only side that has quality in both the backs and the pack. But you are also the dumbest side in the league without question. Watts lifting for the penalty was mind blowing and there were several other completely unnecessary penalties conceded.
Well said.
Exactly what I thought.
Can't believe the amount of negativity on here for the 2nd game of the season.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:53 pm
|
davey37 wrote:
Well said.
Exactly what I thought.
Can't believe the amount of negativity on here for the 2nd game of the season.
Really? The usual moths to a defeat flame appearing.
Good post by Saddened! An independent view of the quality and lack of nous on display tonight.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:05 am
|
davey37 wrote:
Well said.
Exactly what I thought.
Can't believe the amount of negativity on here for the 2nd game of the season.
Take your point but just 2 competitive wins since Wembley, maybe somewhat to blame also.
