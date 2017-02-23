WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:25 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17097
Location: Back in Hull.
Bombed Out wrote:
Don't get what the big downer is with Thompson by some on here. He certainly wasn't the poorest player out there.
And how do you know turgut or masi will give us more grunt?


I've been very negative today about Thompson, but didn't do a lot wrong tonight, thought other where worst than him tonight, including Watts, who somehow got MOTM!!!

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:27 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3518
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
hull2524 wrote:
your right about Thompson, we need to get Hadley turgut or masi on the bench give us a bit more grunt,

the first half that I managed to watch, Thompson was playing pretty decent, some good tackles, didn't do much if anything wrong. Couldn't get to see the second half but considering how poor others were just in the first half alone and it's him copping the flak.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:28 pm
DABHAND
Joined: Tue Apr 22, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 1233
Location: High on a hill
We need a big Frank Pritchard type player,weather you loved him or loathed him he certainly made his presence felt.
Born and raised on Black and White

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:30 pm
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4412
guess we all see things different, what is for sure we have to up our attack,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:36 pm
UllFC
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14791
DABHAND wrote:
We need a big Frank Pritchard type player,weather you loved him or loathed him he certainly made his presence felt.


He was nothing more than average for us, its Willie Manu that this club is still missing, could change a game with one of his rampaging runs. We have some very good forwards at the club, but we lack a bit of spark.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:36 pm
davey37
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3330
Location: West Hull
Saddened! wrote:
It wasn't as bad a game as you are making out. There was a lot of intensity in the game and the battle between Manu, Taylor, Watts and Haughton against Moa, Bird and Casty was fantastic with some cracking hits put in. Catalans were superb tonight particularly defensively and with Walsh stepping into 9 when it got heated their game management was good. They have always been capable of performances like that and on their day they can beat anyone in Super League, they just don't have the squad to maintain it over a season. You missed Kelly tonight, that spark and individual threat to unlock their defense was sorely missed. But as one or two of you have mentioned, it was your discipline that cost you the game. I think Hull genuinely have the best 17 in Super League, the only side that has quality in both the backs and the pack. But you are also the dumbest side in the league without question. Watts lifting for the penalty was mind blowing and there were several other completely unnecessary penalties conceded.


Well said.

Exactly what I thought.

Can't believe the amount of negativity on here for the 2nd game of the season.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:53 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24247
Location: West Yorkshire
davey37 wrote:
Well said.

Exactly what I thought.

Can't believe the amount of negativity on here for the 2nd game of the season.

Really? The usual moths to a defeat flame appearing. :lol: Good post by Saddened! An independent view of the quality and lack of nous on display tonight.
