Saddened! wrote:

It wasn't as bad a game as you are making out. There was a lot of intensity in the game and the battle between Manu, Taylor, Watts and Haughton against Moa, Bird and Casty was fantastic with some cracking hits put in. Catalans were superb tonight particularly defensively and with Walsh stepping into 9 when it got heated their game management was good. They have always been capable of performances like that and on their day they can beat anyone in Super League, they just don't have the squad to maintain it over a season. You missed Kelly tonight, that spark and individual threat to unlock their defense was sorely missed. But as one or two of you have mentioned, it was your discipline that cost you the game. I think Hull genuinely have the best 17 in Super League, the only side that has quality in both the backs and the pack. But you are also the dumbest side in the league without question. Watts lifting for the penalty was mind blowing and there were several other completely unnecessary penalties conceded.