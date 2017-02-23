WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:03 pm
At least the atmosphere was top draw tonight.
The £2.50 fans will be queuing around the block to buy full season passes tomorrow.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:04 pm
Spark seems to be missing . defended well but just not clicking going forward
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:09 pm
What news on Ellis?
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:10 pm
Game lost at HB Conner is definately not one. You will be much better with Kelly.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:18 pm
Game lost at HB Conner is definately not one. You will be much better with Kelly.

Lost through shoddy discipline and handling for me but agree we'll be better with Kelly, and Ellis, playing.
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:20 pm
Ellis has whiplash
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:30 pm
Both defences were very good and some big hits went in.

Far too many penalties which eventually lost us the game although I fail to see the difference between Moa`s challenge on Ellis and the one Taylor was penalised for.

Timing in attack was way off but confident that will improve as the season progresses.

Still 2 tries to 1 so reverse of last season.
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:33 pm
Both defences were very good and some big hits went in.

Far too many penalties which eventually lost us the game although I fail to see the difference between Moa`s challenge on Ellis and the one Taylor was penalised for.

Timing in attack was way off but confident that will improve as the season progresses.

Still 2 tries to 1 so reverse of last season.
but two points thrown away

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:36 pm
Nothing wrong in defence. IMO Hadley Kelly and maybe turgut brought into the 17, Thompson and maybe washy to drop out . Early days yet. No problem with cats winning IMO there where the better side
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:39 pm
What a truly abysmal game of rugby league that was.
Cold, boring, error strewn, stop-start and with dreadful officiating to boot.

Negatives: Myriad!
A lot to work on with ball in hand and we desperately need to enthusiasm.
Awful discipline and threw away the lead with stupid penalties.
We'll probably cop a ban or two and our captain has whiplash so I expect some changes next week.

Positives: Our defence was pretty good, only conceded 1 try. Also despite all the errors and penalties we managed to stay in the game and but for a goalpost could have won it so something to work with.

Early days so no need to panic just yet.
