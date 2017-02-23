What a truly abysmal game of rugby league that was.

Cold, boring, error strewn, stop-start and with dreadful officiating to boot.



Negatives: Myriad!

A lot to work on with ball in hand and we desperately need to enthusiasm.

Awful discipline and threw away the lead with stupid penalties.

We'll probably cop a ban or two and our captain has whiplash so I expect some changes next week.



Positives: Our defence was pretty good, only conceded 1 try. Also despite all the errors and penalties we managed to stay in the game and but for a goalpost could have won it so something to work with.



Early days so no need to panic just yet.