At this stage of the season I would go with Thompson, does he miss some tackles, yes, did he make a massive chunk more tackles than our outgoing marquee player, yes, does he make a fair few tackle busts, yes, precisely two less than our outgoing marquee player, was he a utility back when he came to the club, yes, is he effectively now used down the middle as an extra prop cum 2nd rower, yes.

Does he get far more flak than is justified, yes.

Will Turgut usurp him this season or further down the line and carry on his progression , no bleeding idea but right now Thompson is a bit more than just a "fag paper" in front of him IMHO.

All that said it matters not, if Radford picks Turgut then it'll be because of a specific reason, we can then only hope that Turgut gets on with that role, does it effectively and does himself justice with respect to the potential that has being spoken about him.