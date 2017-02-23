|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Thats not whats happened, so cant be what he means. To imply I make childish comments is very offensive, I'm hurt. Turgut as made 5 sl appereance I think, non of which have been memorable, until I see more, I'm not buying all this excitement over him, Ive heard it all before from the same posters about, btw, htw, hadley, westerman etc etc , I hope he is the next Gareth Ellis, but after 5 games and a few warm up matches, I dont know hes better than Thompson, and neither does anyone here, because you've not seen enough of him at sl level, so in that regard you are clueless, because nobody knows
Let's never play a young player every again as us fans haven't seen them play then. If fans were suggesting Turgut replace Manu then. Would understand, but he would be replacing a player who has been average for 18 months, was our worst forward against Wakey and outperformed in friendlies by Turgut.
Right this has been done to death, I'm going to put £5 on Thompson for MOTM
DGM wrote:
You realise I haven't said Turgut is better than Thompson, don't you?
Nobody has, have they?
Dave K. wrote:
Never said it offended me, I work with young kids most days and this is what I expect of a 12 year old child, just find it a bit boring and pathetic that a grown man/women needs to resort to this and still carry it on.
But you crack on, looks like there are a few clueless people on here, although it seems you are in the minority which makes you think....
Miniority , what 2 or 3 posters, what youll probably find is that most posters dont have an opinion on turgut because havnt seen enough of him, unlike yourself who must be part of the hull fc performance team. Carry on like what Dave, disagreeing with you, makes me laugh when im accused of not been able to have a debate! Just admit it, you havnt got a clue if Turgut will make it as a first teamer, like the rest of us, we see potential and hope he really does make it, but like many that have come before, it just doesnt happen for whatever reason.
DGM wrote:
You realise I haven't said Turgut is better than Thompson, don't you?
Yes , sorry, wasnt really directed at you
Dave K. wrote:
Let's never play a young player every again as us fans haven't seen them play then. If fans were suggesting Turgut replace Manu then. Would understand, but he would be replacing a player who has been average for 18 months, was our worst forward against Wakey and outperformed in friendlies by Turgut.
Right this has been done to death, I'm going to put £5 on Thompson for MOTM
Think youll find Washbrook was if your going of meters made. Waste of a fiver imo
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Think youll find Washbrook was if your going of meters made. Waste of a fiver imo
Not if you include missed tackles
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Miniority , what 2 or 3 posters, what youll probably find is that most posters dont have an opinion on turgut because havnt seen enough of him, unlike yourself who must be part of the hull fc performance team. Carry on like what Dave, disagreeing with you, makes me laugh when im accused of not been able to have a debate! Just admit it, you havnt got a clue if Turgut will make it as a first teamer, like the rest of us, we see potential and hope he really does make it, but like many that have come before, it just doesnt happen for whatever reason.
Don't mind the disagreeing, but you aren't getting anyone point, nobody is saying that Turgut will make it or he is better than Thompson, which you keep saying, but the fact is Thompson has been poor and Turgut has impressed in training and pre season and maybe could take his place and it would not be as bad a decision as you made out.
Dave K. wrote:
Don't mind the disagreeing, but you aren't getting anyone point, nobody is saying that Turgut will make it or he is better than Thompson, which you keep saying, but the fact is Thompson has been poor and Turgut has impressed in training and pre season and maybe could take his place and it would not be as bad a decision as you made out.
And Thompson hasnt been as poor as you make out. I get the point perfectly , just think its a stupid point on what anyone as seen of Turgut so far
At this stage of the season I would go with Thompson, does he miss some tackles, yes, did he make a massive chunk more tackles than our outgoing marquee player, yes, does he make a fair few tackle busts, yes, precisely two less than our outgoing marquee player, was he a utility back when he came to the club, yes, is he effectively now used down the middle as an extra prop cum 2nd rower, yes.
Does he get far more flak than is justified, yes.
Will Turgut usurp him this season or further down the line and carry on his progression , no bleeding idea but right now Thompson is a bit more than just a "fag paper" in front of him IMHO.
All that said it matters not, if Radford picks Turgut then it'll be because of a specific reason, we can then only hope that Turgut gets on with that role, does it effectively and does himself justice with respect to the potential that has being spoken about him.
