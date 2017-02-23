WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:45 pm
Dave K.



Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17093
Location: Back in Hull.
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Thats not whats happened, so cant be what he means. To imply I make childish comments is very offensive, I'm hurt. Turgut as made 5 sl appereance I think, non of which have been memorable, until I see more, I'm not buying all this excitement over him, Ive heard it all before from the same posters about, btw, htw, hadley, westerman etc etc , I hope he is the next Gareth Ellis, but after 5 games and a few warm up matches, I dont know hes better than Thompson, and neither does anyone here, because you've not seen enough of him at sl level, so in that regard you are clueless, because nobody knows


Let's never play a young player every again as us fans haven't seen them play then. If fans were suggesting Turgut replace Manu then. Would understand, but he would be replacing a player who has been average for 18 months, was our worst forward against Wakey and outperformed in friendlies by Turgut.

Right this has been done to death, I'm going to put £5 on Thompson for MOTM :D

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:46 pm
Dave K.



Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17093
Location: Back in Hull.
DGM wrote:
You realise I haven't said Turgut is better than Thompson, don't you?


Nobody has, have they?

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:47 pm
Tinkerman23


Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1533
Dave K. wrote:
Never said it offended me, I work with young kids most days and this is what I expect of a 12 year old child, just find it a bit boring and pathetic that a grown man/women needs to resort to this and still carry it on.

But you crack on, looks like there are a few clueless people on here, although it seems you are in the minority which makes you think....

Miniority , what 2 or 3 posters, what youll probably find is that most posters dont have an opinion on turgut because havnt seen enough of him, unlike yourself who must be part of the hull fc performance team. Carry on like what Dave, disagreeing with you, makes me laugh when im accused of not been able to have a debate! Just admit it, you havnt got a clue if Turgut will make it as a first teamer, like the rest of us, we see potential and hope he really does make it, but like many that have come before, it just doesnt happen for whatever reason.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:48 pm
Tinkerman23


Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1533
DGM wrote:
You realise I haven't said Turgut is better than Thompson, don't you?

Yes , sorry, wasnt really directed at you
c}