Chris71 wrote:
Well I must be clueless then but as you don't know me you are talking total b0ll0x. I've highlighted the bit in your post which is one of the reasons I would go for Turgut over Thompson. Don't get me wrong I like Thompson and think he is a good squad player but if Hadley was fit then Thompson wouldn't likely not make the 17. Defensively is where Thompson is an issue for me as has been proved. In his first season with us he was one of the few that did well but as Dave K mentioned he does not seem to have pushed on as the squad had improved.
After watching the pre seasons for me Turgut has out shone Thompson who for all his experience didn't stand out as much as he should have done to be honest.
However its all opinion and as much as I agree with my own opinion I wouldnt call anyone clueless if their opinion differs to mine.
Of course he has, be careful though if he doesn't like what you say, he will avert to name calling (Clueless or a someones puppet), as he is isn't adult enough to carry on a discussion without this kind of reaction.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:05 am
I think we discussed Thompson & Hadley a couple of weeks ago.
Tinkerman likes Tommo which is fine, it's his opinion, but baring the odd game where he's stood out (Salford away where he scored two for instance) I've yet to witness what he sees in him. His lack of consistency and weaknesses in defence (mainly positioning) are the reasons why he's so far down in the pecking order. It's not just what we see from the stands, but the stats back this up too. Basically, his negatives outweigh the positives at the moment.
Of course, Tinker is right in that there's still improvement in him at 26.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:51 pm
I think the Thompson v Turgut debate will be for this season only.
At the mo theres nothing really between them, Turgut has the better all round game and fresh out of reserve rugby has shown heaps of improvement at elite level.
Tommo flatters do deceive, we know he's capable of good things, sometimes v good, and when he sees a gap he can be a threat.
But time's running out I think. I just hope he manages to get his mojo back and start cutting through their line, which is his biggest asset as our most pacey forward. But not just for one game, one is not enough for him, us, or Radders I dare say.
So for me theres a fag paper between them right now and i'd be happy with either tonight.
But looking forward, time will favour Turgut. He's made leaps of improvement and if he can keep that rate of improvement, next year we'll be comparing him with a more established player. I hope so. Thats what we all want.
For Tommo, Well I would love for him to rip it up tonight and start his own run of consistently good performances. He'll have to if he wants to be a regular in this FC 17. But best start soon son if you want that B&W jersey on a regular basis.
Good Luck to both.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:55 pm
What it does highlight is how difficult resting key players is going to be.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:40 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Of course he has, be careful though if he doesn't like what you say, he will avert to name calling (Clueless or a someones puppet), as he is isn't adult enough to carry on a discussion without this kind of reaction.
Wouldn't mind if id made out Thompson was world class, but hes no way as far down the pecking as you and others make out, and he shouldnt be, offers more than hadley and turgut from the bench imo. But like CCS as mentioned, does highlight lack of quality on our bench and fringe players imo. Your way to sensitive if been called a puppet offends, you didnt deny it
