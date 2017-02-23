I think the Thompson v Turgut debate will be for this season only.



At the mo theres nothing really between them, Turgut has the better all round game and fresh out of reserve rugby has shown heaps of improvement at elite level.

Tommo flatters do deceive, we know he's capable of good things, sometimes v good, and when he sees a gap he can be a threat.

But time's running out I think. I just hope he manages to get his mojo back and start cutting through their line, which is his biggest asset as our most pacey forward. But not just for one game, one is not enough for him, us, or Radders I dare say.



So for me theres a fag paper between them right now and i'd be happy with either tonight.



But looking forward, time will favour Turgut. He's made leaps of improvement and if he can keep that rate of improvement, next year we'll be comparing him with a more established player. I hope so. Thats what we all want.



For Tommo, Well I would love for him to rip it up tonight and start his own run of consistently good performances. He'll have to if he wants to be a regular in this FC 17. But best start soon son if you want that B&W jersey on a regular basis.

Good Luck to both.