Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12377
Location: Elloughton
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Conditions will suit us more surely
We had a dress rehearsal at Wakey
Don't know, forecast keeps getting worst. Virgin Trains just cancelled tonnes of their trains for tomorrow.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:55 am
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1529
Dave K. wrote:
Totally agree, Thompson was amazing last year, outstanding in pre season and probably our best forward against Wakey, I'll ignore the fact he missed the most tackles in the team and made 48 metres from 10 carries boasting an impressive 4.8 metres per carry.
No way should a young kid with far more potential who impressed during pre season play in front of Thompson.
I have no problem if Radford plays either, but to call people clueless and have a word with themselves when it isn't really a silly choice, had made you look a bit stupid .
Did i say Thompson was all that? I like Thompson and at only 26 still think hes got potential to be a good forward. How many SL games as Turgut played? and as he really impressed? bit over the top Dave, arguably Thompson looked better in pre-season. No way against a big aggressive Catalan side should Turgut get the nod in front of Thompson, from a fans point a few that is clueless. If Radford decides to go with Turgut, fair enough, he sees them in training every day and must see Turgut in front of Thompson, you dont, so yes, at this moment in time, from what the fans have seen, clueless is appropriate
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:07 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2016 5:57 pm
Posts: 28
|
Any rumours about game might be off??? Weather looking shocking at the minute and only getting worse according to the news!
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:23 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1529
|
Bandicoot wrote:
Any rumours about game might be off??? Weather looking shocking at the minute and only getting worse according to the news!
Its Rugby!! Man up, put a woolly hat on
, to be fair, think its going to get a lot worst, but hopefully Doris as ducked off by 5
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:37 am
|
ccs
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2425
|
I see the Sporting Life RL website has had a makeover.
I'm surprised they've fallen into the common trap of employing a 2 year old to design it, or is it just me who can't find any fixtures/results sections?
Maybe you now need to register to use it?
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:48 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17088
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Did i say Thompson was all that? I like Thompson and at only 26 still think hes got potential to be a good forward. How many SL games as Turgut played? and as he really impressed? bit over the top Dave, arguably Thompson looked better in pre-season. No way against a big aggressive Catalan side should Turgut get the nod in front of Thompson, from a fans point a few that is clueless. If Radford decides to go with Turgut, fair enough, he sees them in training every day and must see Turgut in front of Thompson, you dont, so yes, at this moment in time, from what the fans have seen, clueless is appropriate
You must have watched a different pre season to me (And the players and ciaching staff), Thompson was poor, while Turgut stood out.http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/jansin-t ... story.html
Oustanding at Cas, according to Radfordhttp://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc- ... story.html
Played really well against Salford and Wolfpack according to Washbrook.
Thompson has been poor for about 18 months (with the odd good moment), lucky to be in the team and if he doesn't step up I dont think he will play much this year and doubt he will be at Hull next year.
He seems a good lad and works hard, but feel we have moved on and he hasn't made the step up, unlike players like Bowden and Green, I would love to be proved wrong and hope it starts tonight, but just dont see a place for him in our side long term.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:10 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1529
|
Dave K. wrote:
You must have watched a different pre season to me (And the players and ciaching staff), Thompson was poor, while Turgut stood out.http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/jansin-t ... story.html
Oustanding at Cas, according to Radfordhttp://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc- ... story.html
Played really well against Salford and Wolfpack according to Washbrook.
Thompson has been poor for about 18 months (with the odd good moment), lucky to be in the team and if he doesn't step up I dont think he will play much this year and doubt he will be at Hull next year.
He seems a good lad and works hard, but feel we have moved on and he hasn't made the step up, unlike players like Bowden and Green, I would love to be proved wrong and hope it starts tonight, but just dont see a place for him in our side long term.
If the coaching staff thought that, he would of been in the team for the opener against Wakefield, stop pretending your part of the Hull FC set up, everybody knows your Easthullfcs puppet
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:11 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3927
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Did i say Thompson was all that? I like Thompson and at only 26 still think hes got potential to be a good forward. How many SL games as Turgut played? and as he really impressed? bit over the top Dave, arguably Thompson looked better in pre-season. No way against a big aggressive Catalan side should Turgut get the nod in front of Thompson, from a fans point a few that is clueless. If Radford decides to go with Turgut, fair enough, he sees them in training every day and must see Turgut in front of Thompson, you dont, so yes, at this moment in time, from what the fans have seen, clueless is appropriate
Well I must be clueless then but as you don't know me you are talking total b0ll0x. I've highlighted the bit in your post which is one of the reasons I would go for Turgut over Thompson. Don't get me wrong I like Thompson and think he is a good squad player but if Hadley was fit then Thompson wouldn't likely not make the 17. Defensively is where Thompson is an issue for me as has been proved. In his first season with us he was one of the few that did well but as Dave K mentioned he does not seem to have pushed on as the squad had improved.
After watching the pre seasons for me Turgut has out shone Thompson who for all his experience didn't stand out as much as he should have done to be honest.
However its all opinion and as much as I agree with my own opinion I wouldnt call anyone clueless if their opinion differs to mine.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:12 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1059
Location: Inside my own head
|
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Its Rugby!! Man up, put a woolly hat on
, to be fair, think its going to get a lot worst, but hopefully Doris as ducked off by 5
Weather forecast earlier said the storm is moving on quick, winds are supposed to die off at least which is good for the kicking of course, must say on way to work this morning on my bike Doris was blowing me quite hard.
