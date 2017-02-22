WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Catalan home game

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalan home game

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:45 pm
Bal User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12377
Location: Elloughton
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Conditions will suit us more surely
We had a dress rehearsal at Wakey


Don't know, forecast keeps getting worst. Virgin Trains just cancelled tonnes of their trains for tomorrow.
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:55 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1529
Dave K. wrote:
Totally agree, Thompson was amazing last year, outstanding in pre season and probably our best forward against Wakey, I'll ignore the fact he missed the most tackles in the team and made 48 metres from 10 carries boasting an impressive 4.8 metres per carry.

No way should a young kid with far more potential who impressed during pre season play in front of Thompson.

I have no problem if Radford plays either, but to call people clueless and have a word with themselves when it isn't really a silly choice, had made you look a bit stupid .

Did i say Thompson was all that? I like Thompson and at only 26 still think hes got potential to be a good forward. How many SL games as Turgut played? and as he really impressed? bit over the top Dave, arguably Thompson looked better in pre-season. No way against a big aggressive Catalan side should Turgut get the nod in front of Thompson, from a fans point a few that is clueless. If Radford decides to go with Turgut, fair enough, he sees them in training every day and must see Turgut in front of Thompson, you dont, so yes, at this moment in time, from what the fans have seen, clueless is appropriate

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:07 am
Bandicoot Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2016 5:57 pm
Posts: 28
Any rumours about game might be off??? Weather looking shocking at the minute and only getting worse according to the news!

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:23 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1529
Bandicoot wrote:
Any rumours about game might be off??? Weather looking shocking at the minute and only getting worse according to the news!

Its Rugby!! Man up, put a woolly hat on :D , to be fair, think its going to get a lot worst, but hopefully Doris as ducked off by 5

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:37 am
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2425
I see the Sporting Life RL website has had a makeover.

I'm surprised they've fallen into the common trap of employing a 2 year old to design it, or is it just me who can't find any fixtures/results sections?

Maybe you now need to register to use it?

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:48 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17088
Location: Back in Hull.
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Did i say Thompson was all that? I like Thompson and at only 26 still think hes got potential to be a good forward. How many SL games as Turgut played? and as he really impressed? bit over the top Dave, arguably Thompson looked better in pre-season. No way against a big aggressive Catalan side should Turgut get the nod in front of Thompson, from a fans point a few that is clueless. If Radford decides to go with Turgut, fair enough, he sees them in training every day and must see Turgut in front of Thompson, you dont, so yes, at this moment in time, from what the fans have seen, clueless is appropriate


You must have watched a different pre season to me (And the players and ciaching staff), Thompson was poor, while Turgut stood out.

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/jansin-t ... story.html

Oustanding at Cas, according to Radford

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc- ... story.html

Played really well against Salford and Wolfpack according to Washbrook.

Thompson has been poor for about 18 months (with the odd good moment), lucky to be in the team and if he doesn't step up I dont think he will play much this year and doubt he will be at Hull next year.

He seems a good lad and works hard, but feel we have moved on and he hasn't made the step up, unlike players like Bowden and Green, I would love to be proved wrong and hope it starts tonight, but just dont see a place for him in our side long term.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:10 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1529
Dave K. wrote:
You must have watched a different pre season to me (And the players and ciaching staff), Thompson was poor, while Turgut stood out.

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/jansin-t ... story.html

Oustanding at Cas, according to Radford

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc- ... story.html

Played really well against Salford and Wolfpack according to Washbrook.

Thompson has been poor for about 18 months (with the odd good moment), lucky to be in the team and if he doesn't step up I dont think he will play much this year and doubt he will be at Hull next year.

He seems a good lad and works hard, but feel we have moved on and he hasn't made the step up, unlike players like Bowden and Green, I would love to be proved wrong and hope it starts tonight, but just dont see a place for him in our side long term.

If the coaching staff thought that, he would of been in the team for the opener against Wakefield, stop pretending your part of the Hull FC set up, everybody knows your Easthullfcs puppet

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:11 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3927
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Did i say Thompson was all that? I like Thompson and at only 26 still think hes got potential to be a good forward. How many SL games as Turgut played? and as he really impressed? bit over the top Dave, arguably Thompson looked better in pre-season. No way against a big aggressive Catalan side should Turgut get the nod in front of Thompson, from a fans point a few that is clueless. If Radford decides to go with Turgut, fair enough, he sees them in training every day and must see Turgut in front of Thompson, you dont, so yes, at this moment in time, from what the fans have seen, clueless is appropriate


Well I must be clueless then but as you don't know me you are talking total b0ll0x. I've highlighted the bit in your post which is one of the reasons I would go for Turgut over Thompson. Don't get me wrong I like Thompson and think he is a good squad player but if Hadley was fit then Thompson wouldn't likely not make the 17. Defensively is where Thompson is an issue for me as has been proved. In his first season with us he was one of the few that did well but as Dave K mentioned he does not seem to have pushed on as the squad had improved.

After watching the pre seasons for me Turgut has out shone Thompson who for all his experience didn't stand out as much as he should have done to be honest.

However its all opinion and as much as I agree with my own opinion I wouldnt call anyone clueless if their opinion differs to mine.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Catalan home game

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:12 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1059
Location: Inside my own head
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Its Rugby!! Man up, put a woolly hat on :D , to be fair, think its going to get a lot worst, but hopefully Doris as ducked off by 5


Weather forecast earlier said the storm is moving on quick, winds are supposed to die off at least which is good for the kicking of course, must say on way to work this morning on my bike Doris was blowing me quite hard.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, bushy, C for Cuckoo, Chris71, Cotillion, Dave K., Greavsie, Oafy, Psyrax64, scarrie, The FC Aces, The Milky Bar Kid, Tinkerman23, yorksguy1865 and 226 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,6431,76375,7794,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  