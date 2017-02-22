Tinkerman23 wrote: Did i say Thompson was all that? I like Thompson and at only 26 still think hes got potential to be a good forward. How many SL games as Turgut played? and as he really impressed? bit over the top Dave, arguably Thompson looked better in pre-season. No way against a big aggressive Catalan side should Turgut get the nod in front of Thompson , from a fans point a few that is clueless. If Radford decides to go with Turgut, fair enough, he sees them in training every day and must see Turgut in front of Thompson, you dont, so yes, at this moment in time, from what the fans have seen, clueless is appropriate

Well I must be clueless then but as you don't know me you are talking total b0ll0x. I've highlighted the bit in your post which is one of the reasons I would go for Turgut over Thompson. Don't get me wrong I like Thompson and think he is a good squad player but if Hadley was fit then Thompson wouldn't likely not make the 17. Defensively is where Thompson is an issue for me as has been proved. In his first season with us he was one of the few that did well but as Dave K mentioned he does not seem to have pushed on as the squad had improved.After watching the pre seasons for me Turgut has out shone Thompson who for all his experience didn't stand out as much as he should have done to be honest.However its all opinion and as much as I agree with my own opinion I wouldnt call anyone clueless if their opinion differs to mine.