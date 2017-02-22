Dave K. wrote: Totally agree, Thompson was amazing last year, outstanding in pre season and probably our best forward against Wakey, I'll ignore the fact he missed the most tackles in the team and made 48 metres from 10 carries boasting an impressive 4.8 metres per carry.



No way should a young kid with far more potential who impressed during pre season play in front of Thompson.



I have no problem if Radford plays either, but to call people clueless and have a word with themselves when it isn't really a silly choice, had made you look a bit stupid .

Did i say Thompson was all that? I like Thompson and at only 26 still think hes got potential to be a good forward. How many SL games as Turgut played? and as he really impressed? bit over the top Dave, arguably Thompson looked better in pre-season. No way against a big aggressive Catalan side should Turgut get the nod in front of Thompson, from a fans point a few that is clueless. If Radford decides to go with Turgut, fair enough, he sees them in training every day and must see Turgut in front of Thompson, you dont, so yes, at this moment in time, from what the fans have seen, clueless is appropriate