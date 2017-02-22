Tinkerman23 wrote: Yeh completely agree, people putting Turgut in front of Thompson need to have a word with themselves, clueless

Totally agree, Thompson was amazing last year, outstanding in pre season and probably our best forward against Wakey, I'll ignore the fact he missed the most tackles in the team and made 48 metres from 10 carries boasting an impressive 4.8 metres per carry.No way should a young kid with far more potential who impressed during pre season play in front of Thompson.I have no problem if Radford plays either, but to call people clueless and have a word with themselves when it isn't really a silly choice, had made you look a bit stupid .