Wilde 3 wrote:
Strong Catalan forwards, but backs quite week so i would be focusing on attacking the edges
yeah their backs are a bit unbalanced - they've got issues at fullback, will bosc be playing there? hope sneyd and connor can exploit it.
losing escare to wigan was a blow for them too i would guess. should be a good forward battle as well
Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:20 pm
Chris71 wrote:
That would be my first choice 17 currently, its going to be a physical battle as usual against Catalans.
Thompson for Turgut on the bench for me - Thompson did nothing wrong at Wakey and impressed in some of the pre-season games. Turgut not done enough yet, to get into the First 17, but his time will come.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:28 pm
Ellam wrote:
Manu has to start
Shaul
Fonau
Carlos
Griffin
Talanoa
Connor
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Manu
Minichello
Ellis
Subs
Bowden
Washbrook
Green
Turgut
Cant see Radford leaving Thompson out
Agree with your line up but Thompson for Turgut on the bench
Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:38 pm
im expecting catalan forwards to slow the ptb right down due to the conditions and hicks allowing them to!
Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:39 pm
LAMBWATH ROAD FC wrote:
Thompson for Turgut on the bench for me - Thompson did nothing wrong at Wakey and impressed in some of the pre-season games. Turgut not done enough yet, to get into the First 17, but his time will come.
Yeh completely agree, people putting Turgut in front of Thompson need to have a word with themselves, clueless
Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:05 pm
Just under 13k sold according to the club, great effort!
Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:43 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh completely agree, people putting Turgut in front of Thompson need to have a word with themselves, clueless
Totally agree, Thompson was amazing last year, outstanding in pre season and probably our best forward against Wakey, I'll ignore the fact he missed the most tackles in the team and made 48 metres from 10 carries boasting an impressive 4.8 metres per carry.
No way should a young kid with far more potential who impressed during pre season play in front of Thompson.
I have no problem if Radford plays either, but to call people clueless and have a word with themselves when it isn't really a silly choice, had made you look a bit stupid .
Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:20 pm
UllFC wrote:
Just under 13k sold according to the club, great effort!
hopefully a few pay on the dayers should get it over 13k then
