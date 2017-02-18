Mrs Barista wrote:
So Talanoa's in a boot, Shaul injured v Wakey, Bowden and Hadley not in full training, Kelly banned. With 5 out, maybe we'll go:
Connor
Michaels
Fonua
Griffin
Lancaster
Tuimavave
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Mini
Manu
Ellis
Green
Washbrook
Thompson
Turgut
Big ask against a huge pack.
Why go overboard as usual until you know who is actually fit . Most weeks you make out like we don't stand a chance.