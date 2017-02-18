hullandbroncos wrote: Why go overboard as usual until you know who is actually fit . Most weeks you make out like we don't stand a chance.

We won't know that until Thursday, so are we not allowed to discuss until that point? Been confirmed in HDM that Bowden and Hadley won't make it and Kelly's banned, right? Talanoa's been photographed in a protective boot and Shaul had to go off injured last week. Hardly "overboard" to suggest all five could miss the next round.