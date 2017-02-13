This isn't a digbut a genuine question, for those living in Hull and near surroundings what difference is there in getting to a Thursday night game to a Friday night game if both are on sky?



How many wouldn't turn up because it was on sky at this juncture (As in first game up)?

Yes Catalans aren't going to bring more than a handful but then there are a few teams that have only brought a few hundred anyway.

There's what, circa 7500 full membership holders incl kids so that going to be approx 4500 tickets sold (so far)

TBH I thought there'd be more like 14k for the first game after the excitement of last year, even more so with the £2.50 offer, indeed it might even get near that with walk ups and ticket sales beforehand.



I also think the £2.50 would have being better used some other time in the season, aren't supporters going to come to the first game of the new season on the back of last anyway?