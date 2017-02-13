WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Catalan home game

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:48 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3497
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
This isn't a digbut a genuine question, for those living in Hull and near surroundings what difference is there in getting to a Thursday night game to a Friday night game if both are on sky?

How many wouldn't turn up because it was on sky at this juncture (As in first game up)?
Yes Catalans aren't going to bring more than a handful but then there are a few teams that have only brought a few hundred anyway.
There's what, circa 7500 full membership holders incl kids so that going to be approx 4500 tickets sold (so far)
TBH I thought there'd be more like 14k for the first game after the excitement of last year, even more so with the £2.50 offer, indeed it might even get near that with walk ups and ticket sales beforehand.

I also think the £2.50 would have being better used some other time in the season, aren't supporters going to come to the first game of the new season on the back of last anyway?

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:48 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17068
Location: Back in Hull.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This isn't a digbut a genuine question, for those living in Hull and near surroundings what difference is there in getting to a Thursday night game to a Friday night game if both are on sky?

How many wouldn't turn up because it was on sky at this juncture (As in first game up)?
Yes Catalans aren't going to bring more than a handful but then there are a few teams that have only brought a few hundred anyway.
There's what, circa 7500 full membership holders incl kids so that going to be approx 4500 tickets sold (so far)
TBH I thought there'd be more like 14k for the first game after the excitement of last year, even more so with the £2.50 offer, indeed it might even get near that with walk ups and ticket sales beforehand.

I also think the £2.50 would have being better used some other time in the season, aren't supporters going to come to the first game of the new season on the back of last anyway?


Lots of fans live out of town, it's a school night (although it's half term), but the point stands about Thursdays compared to Fridays, more shift workers are likely to work Thursday, rather than Friday and lots of other people finish earlier on a Friday and like me it's tight to make it home and get to the game on a Thursday.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:48 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3497
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
I thought 90% of home supporters would live within the city boundary or just outside of, I haven't lived in Hull since 1989 so still working on the traditional fan base with a few down the road as it were (I used to get the circular from Bransholme as a kid which took ages!) but I get the point about shift workers.
I never really thought about it but I guess Hull still does have a reasonably large % of people on shifts but I still think that first game up fans will make the effort to go even without a £2.50 offer.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:02 am
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1550
Location: Top of the East Stand
So with Kelly banned, straight swap for Connor? Hope Shaul is ok, any information come out with regards to his injury?

If Shaul is out (I've no idea either way) then Tui or Connor to play 6 and the other to play 1. Bring in Michaels (if he's fit) or Lancaster? and move Fonua to centre.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:59 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1312
It will depend whether Shaul is fit.
If he is then Radford will play Connor at 6 if not then Connor to full back with Michaels to wing and Fonua to centre

Re: Catalan home game

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:45 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 573
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This isn't a digbut a genuine question, for those living in Hull and near surroundings what difference is there in getting to a Thursday night game to a Friday night game if both are on sky?

How many wouldn't turn up because it was on sky at this juncture (As in first game up)?
Yes Catalans aren't going to bring more than a handful but then there are a few teams that have only brought a few hundred anyway.
There's what, circa 7500 full membership holders incl kids so that going to be approx 4500 tickets sold (so far)
TBH I thought there'd be more like 14k for the first game after the excitement of last year, even more so with the £2.50 offer, indeed it might even get near that with walk ups and ticket sales beforehand.

I also think the £2.50 would have being better used some other time in the season, aren't supporters going to come to the first game of the new season on the back of last anyway?

I would have been amazed if FC had got anywhere near 16,000 even on a Sunday for this fixture. If as the rumourmill suggests, 13,000 to 14,000 for a Thursday fixture against Catalan will be excellent IMO. Well done to the club for selling this many. As has been mentioned, shift workers, and TFI effect, Friday would be better.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:11 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
Spoke to a friend of mine today who's son came home from school yesterday with a leaflet saying "your school/club can get tickets for the Catalan game adults £10 and kids £5 just take the voucher to the shop to purchase them" this was a school in Thorngumbald so it's like the club are really going for it.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:25 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5216
I'd rather they did this for games against Wigan or Leeds to hit 20k than for Catalans to hit 14k
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, BiltonRobin, Fields of Fire, Greavsie, Marcus's Bicycle, McFc, Mick Cranes Sidestep, PCollinson1990, pepos, swissfan, themightynortherner, Touchliner and 250 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,519,5451,87975,7544,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  