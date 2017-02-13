|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3497
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
This isn't a digbut a genuine question, for those living in Hull and near surroundings what difference is there in getting to a Thursday night game to a Friday night game if both are on sky?
How many wouldn't turn up because it was on sky at this juncture (As in first game up)?
Yes Catalans aren't going to bring more than a handful but then there are a few teams that have only brought a few hundred anyway.
There's what, circa 7500 full membership holders incl kids so that going to be approx 4500 tickets sold (so far)
TBH I thought there'd be more like 14k for the first game after the excitement of last year, even more so with the £2.50 offer, indeed it might even get near that with walk ups and ticket sales beforehand.
I also think the £2.50 would have being better used some other time in the season, aren't supporters going to come to the first game of the new season on the back of last anyway?
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:48 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17068
Location: Back in Hull.
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This isn't a digbut a genuine question, for those living in Hull and near surroundings what difference is there in getting to a Thursday night game to a Friday night game if both are on sky?
How many wouldn't turn up because it was on sky at this juncture (As in first game up)?
Yes Catalans aren't going to bring more than a handful but then there are a few teams that have only brought a few hundred anyway.
There's what, circa 7500 full membership holders incl kids so that going to be approx 4500 tickets sold (so far)
TBH I thought there'd be more like 14k for the first game after the excitement of last year, even more so with the £2.50 offer, indeed it might even get near that with walk ups and ticket sales beforehand.
I also think the £2.50 would have being better used some other time in the season, aren't supporters going to come to the first game of the new season on the back of last anyway?
Lots of fans live out of town, it's a school night (although it's half term), but the point stands about Thursdays compared to Fridays, more shift workers are likely to work Thursday, rather than Friday and lots of other people finish earlier on a Friday and like me it's tight to make it home and get to the game on a Thursday.
|
|
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:48 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3497
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
I thought 90% of home supporters would live within the city boundary or just outside of, I haven't lived in Hull since 1989 so still working on the traditional fan base with a few down the road as it were (I used to get the circular from Bransholme as a kid which took ages!) but I get the point about shift workers.
I never really thought about it but I guess Hull still does have a reasonably large % of people on shifts but I still think that first game up fans will make the effort to go even without a £2.50 offer.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:02 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1550
Location: Top of the East Stand
|
So with Kelly banned, straight swap for Connor? Hope Shaul is ok, any information come out with regards to his injury?
If Shaul is out (I've no idea either way) then Tui or Connor to play 6 and the other to play 1. Bring in Michaels (if he's fit) or Lancaster? and move Fonua to centre.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1312
|
It will depend whether Shaul is fit.
If he is then Radford will play Connor at 6 if not then Connor to full back with Michaels to wing and Fonua to centre
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 573
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This isn't a digbut a genuine question, for those living in Hull and near surroundings what difference is there in getting to a Thursday night game to a Friday night game if both are on sky?
How many wouldn't turn up because it was on sky at this juncture (As in first game up)?
Yes Catalans aren't going to bring more than a handful but then there are a few teams that have only brought a few hundred anyway.
There's what, circa 7500 full membership holders incl kids so that going to be approx 4500 tickets sold (so far)
TBH I thought there'd be more like 14k for the first game after the excitement of last year, even more so with the £2.50 offer, indeed it might even get near that with walk ups and ticket sales beforehand.
I also think the £2.50 would have being better used some other time in the season, aren't supporters going to come to the first game of the new season on the back of last anyway?
I would have been amazed if FC had got anywhere near 16,000 even on a Sunday for this fixture. If as the rumourmill suggests, 13,000 to 14,000 for a Thursday fixture against Catalan will be excellent IMO. Well done to the club for selling this many. As has been mentioned, shift workers, and TFI effect, Friday would be better.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:11 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
|
Spoke to a friend of mine today who's son came home from school yesterday with a leaflet saying "your school/club can get tickets for the Catalan game adults £10 and kids £5 just take the voucher to the shop to purchase them" this was a school in Thorngumbald so it's like the club are really going for it.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, AKA kellyseye, Bombed Out, bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, dayvoz, DGM, Faithful One, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, Greavsie, Keiththered, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, ricardo07, RichM, TrevLovesJanice, unknownlegend and 245 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|