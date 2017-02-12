WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:17 am
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
17,080 at home to Leeds in round one 2005 live on Sky Sports (Friday night game). There must've been some giveaway as the following game against Warrington saw just 10,169 and half our attendances that year were sub 10k (mostly Sunday home games that season, by the way).

Disagree all you want but 13,000 gainst Catalans would be excellent for a Thursday night TV game with no away support to boost the attendance as we will be doing today.

It might even go some way to shutting up the Thursday-nights-are-rubbish moaners like me.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:41 pm
Over 13k on a Thursday night would be outstanding.Its a awkward night for shift worker especially and night workers,shift workers either require a shift change or days holiday so can be difficult
Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:23 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
17,080 at home to Leeds in round one 2005 live on Sky Sports (Friday night game). There must've been some giveaway as the following game against Warrington saw just 10,169 and half our attendances that year were sub 10k (mostly Sunday home games that season, by the way).

Disagree all you want but 13,000 gainst Catalans would be excellent for a Thursday night TV game with no away support to boost the attendance as we will be doing today.


Don't recall many cheap ticket deals during the Kath era, she was as tight as! That big Leeds crowd was built on the hype of the cup win, and some great games against Leeds at that time (year befores game was 0-0 at half time but cracking rugby) times are tougher economically than 2005, and I don't think RL has as many Household names these days, so selling tickets in 2017 is a tougher sell.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:23 pm
the hard thought win today will hopefully add a few to the gate now. for example i've still to buy my ticket as i thought i would be late working tues and thurs but that has now changed thank god.

also there is added incentive now as a win will see us go clear at the top :D
Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:25 pm
UllFC wrote:
[u][/u]Don't recall many cheap ticket deals during the Kath era, she was as tight as! That big Leeds crowd was built on the hype of the cup win, and some great games against Leeds at that time (year befores game was 0-0 at half time but cracking rugby) times are tougher economically than 2005, and I don't think RL has as many Household names these days, so selling tickets in 2017 is a tougher sell.


round 1 2005 would have been before the cup win
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:33 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
13k would be excellent.


I think anything less would be disappointing with tickets selling at a 90% discount.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:35 pm
Keith_Lard wrote:
I think anything less would be disappointing with tickets selling at a 90% discount.

I'll be advised by you. Hull KR have the tshirt in soul-crushing disappointment after 50-0 and the MPG.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:10 pm
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:59 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
I'll be advised by you. Hull KR have the tshirt in soul-crushing disappointment after 50-0 and the MPG.



Well said Mrs B. Dear old Keith is the gift that keeps on giving.
