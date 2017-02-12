ComeOnYouUll wrote:

17,080 at home to Leeds in round one 2005 live on Sky Sports (Friday night game). There must've been some giveaway as the following game against Warrington saw just 10,169 and half our attendances that year were sub 10k (mostly Sunday home games that season, by the way).



Disagree all you want but 13,000 gainst Catalans would be excellent for a Thursday night TV game with no away support to boost the attendance as we will be doing today.