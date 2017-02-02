threepennystander wrote: Forgot about half term. Just speaking to a city fan today who has got tkts off a pal. Watches SL on t.v but never been to live game. Taking his young son ( who is already pestering him for the new shirt for the night ). All it takes is for his lad to love it and you've potentially gained another 2 fans .

We've been adopted by our friend's two kids. The lad, who's 12 decided at the end if last season he wants to be an FC fan and pestered his poor grandad (lifelong rovers fan) for a shirt for Xmas. He loves coming to the games and his older sister (rovers fan) comes too. Working on her to buy an FC shirt and officially switch allegiance. Success will increase the fan base.