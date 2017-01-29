WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:05 am
Just have food and some drinks/beers before you arrive at the KC. There's no obligation to buy food or drink whilst at the game or hand over any of your hard-earned to Allam.

The turnstile situation is a joke. After their install it was taking up to 20minutes+ queuing last season. The major flaw in their design is that they're outside on the wall, instead of next to the turnstile itself, so per person it takes miles longer than it did. Multiply that up by hundreds/thousands of people and its no wonder it takes ages to get people in.

I want a fair bit of Premier League football, 50-60k attendances and I'm never waiting longer in a queue to get in than 2/3 minutes.

Fans shouldn't have to 'get there early', they should be able to arrive at whatever time they want with an expectation of a small wait. This issue is firmly at the SMC/Allam's door and their crap scanning system, not the fans
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Catalan home game

Sun Jan 29, 2017 2:26 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Wish we could get more like the USA and Canada, our stadium catering makes motorway services look gourmet!

But that's essentially the same as other SL offers? I'll check out the offering at Salford and rate the gaps to the KCOM offer later.
Image

Re: Catalan home game

Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:06 pm
10,000 tickets sold with over three weeks still to go and obviously minimal away support. Decent start that.
Image

Re: Catalan home game

Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:15 pm
fans got until 5th feb to take advantage of the 2 tickets for £5

hopefully shift a few more before then

Re: Catalan home game

Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:27 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
10,000 tickets sold with over three weeks still to go and obviously minimal away support. Decent start that.


Really good given that its Thursday night on TV with no away support.

be great if we can beat the 12K we got for Round1 against Salford last year.

Re: Catalan home game

Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:50 am
number 6 wrote:
fans got until 5th feb to take advantage of the 2 tickets for £5

hopefully shift a few more before then

To think you can go to a super league game for £2.50 in 2017 is unbelievable. Can't accuse the club of not trying to attract new fans to the game. Only thing is a lot of people I talk to don't know about the offer so it's down to the pass holders them selves to offer these non rl fans the chance to experience our game. Could anyone work out what the attendance could be if say 80/90% of the pass holders took the 2 for £5 offer. Most people would probably feel cheeky asking some one who has a pass for tkts but I bet a lot of people would snap their hands off if offered the deal

Re: Catalan home game

Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:36 pm
[list=][/list]
threepennystander wrote:
To think you can go to a super league game for £2.50 in 2017 is unbelievable. Can't accuse the club of not trying to attract new fans to the game. Only thing is a lot of people I talk to don't know about the offer so it's down to the pass holders them selves to offer these non rl fans the chance to experience our game. Could anyone work out what the attendance could be if say 80/90% of the pass holders took the 2 for £5 offer. Most people would probably feel cheeky asking some one who has a pass for tkts but I bet a lot of people would snap their hands off if offered the deal


Let's say 8000 members. If 80% of them, which is 6400, all bought 2 extra tickets you'd get 8000 + (6400 x 2) = 20800 fans.

Re: Catalan home game

Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:25 pm
Mike1970 wrote:
[list=][/list]Let's say 8000 members. If 80% of them, which is 6400, all bought 2 extra tickets you'd get 8000 + (6400 x 2) = 20800 fans.

I know 80% is very optimistic but when you look at the price of premier league football a live sporting event for that price is something most sports fans would struggle to ignore. Obviously a Thursday night is hard for parents with really young children but 15000 should be a achievable target. There's currently a lot of cheesed off city fans who aren't attending any games who would maybe tempted to have a look even out of curiosity. What else would £2,50 buy you nowadays. Maybe now is the time to try and turn a few of them to a proper game
