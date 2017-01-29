Just have food and some drinks/beers before you arrive at the KC. There's no obligation to buy food or drink whilst at the game or hand over any of your hard-earned to Allam.



The turnstile situation is a joke. After their install it was taking up to 20minutes+ queuing last season. The major flaw in their design is that they're outside on the wall, instead of next to the turnstile itself, so per person it takes miles longer than it did. Multiply that up by hundreds/thousands of people and its no wonder it takes ages to get people in.



I want a fair bit of Premier League football, 50-60k attendances and I'm never waiting longer in a queue to get in than 2/3 minutes.



Fans shouldn't have to 'get there early', they should be able to arrive at whatever time they want with an expectation of a small wait. This issue is firmly at the SMC/Allam's door and their crap scanning system, not the fans