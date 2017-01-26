|
ccs
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2396
|
.... bad accident on the A63 as well.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:56 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14758
|
number 6 wrote:
didnt help when some fans thought it was an 8pm kick off too! most important game this season so far and home fans dont even know what time kick off was
While the turnstyles arent perfect (still dont see what the SMC have gained over manned turnstyles as they still have just as many stewards stood about sorting out problems, and have paid to replace the scanners twice) and there was an accident on the A63...fans really have got to start turning up earlier, theres thousands who still think you can stroll up 5mins before kickoff and get straight in.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 8:21 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 18
|
UllFC wrote:
While the turnstyles arent perfect (still dont see what the SMC have gained over manned turnstyles as they still have just as many stewards stood about sorting out problems, and have paid to replace the scanners twice) and there was an accident on the A63...fans really have got to start turning up earlier, theres thousands who still think you can stroll up 5mins before kickoff and get straight in.
It's a three way responsibility, the fans to get there early enough, the SMC to improve DRAMATICALLY the catering and the club(s) to put something on to entertain, especially in a freezing stadium on a freezing night!
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17123
|
@hullfcofficial wrote:
East Stand Unreserved has SOLD OUT for the @DragonsOfficiel game after a busy first week of #MembersDouble!
Very promising with another week of the members' double offer to go.
|
|
Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:31 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 3606
Location: Back row of Threepenny, forever
|
If only we had the full east stand to sell tickets for
The Allams must be the only owners in the world who don't want fans in their ground
|
He was right in the end
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:31 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 18
|
frepneyboy wrote:
If only we had the full east stand to sell tickets for
The Allams must be the only owners in the world who don't want fans in their ground
We (FC) should be pressuring the council, why is it (so far) no City of Culture event has happened at the KC and surrounds, why are the Allams ruining the KC....
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:03 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24149
Location: West Yorkshire
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
We (FC) should be pressuring the council, why is it (so far) no City of Culture event has happened at the KC and surrounds, why are the Allams ruining the KC....
Maybe Councillor Webster can help. He was giving it the "over my dead body" chat over Airco on here but then disappeared.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:08 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24149
Location: West Yorkshire
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's a three way responsibility, the fans to get there early enough, the SMC to [b]improve DRAMATICALLY the catering[/b] and the club(s) to put something on to entertain, especially in a freezing stadium on a freezing night!
To what level? My perception of the catering at the KCOM is that it's not much different to other stadia - hot drinks, soft drinks, alcohol, pies, snacks. What are the DRAMATIC gaps to, say, Saints or Warrington? Am I missing something?
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:16 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 563
|
Indeed the catering very much matches the standards found in stadiums throughout Britain and indeed ones I've visited overseas. Overpriced and something to avoid.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:23 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 18
|
Erik the not red wrote:
Indeed the catering very much matches the standards found in stadiums throughout Britain and indeed ones I've visited overseas. Overpriced and something to avoid.
Wish we could get more like the USA and Canada, our stadium catering makes motorway services look gourmet!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: anijay, C for Cuckoo, Cotillion, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, Hessle Roader, Marcus's Bicycle, Mike1970, nottinghamtiger, PCollinson1990, shauney, The Milky Bar Kid, The Sensible One, themightynortherner and 179 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|