UllFC wrote:
While the turnstyles arent perfect (still dont see what the SMC have gained over manned turnstyles as they still have just as many stewards stood about sorting out problems, and have paid to replace the scanners twice) and there was an accident on the A63...fans really have got to start turning up earlier, theres thousands who still think you can stroll up 5mins before kickoff and get straight in.
It's a three way responsibility, the fans to get there early enough, the SMC to improve DRAMATICALLY the catering and the club(s) to put something on to entertain, especially in a freezing stadium on a freezing night!