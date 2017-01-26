number 6 wrote: didnt help when some fans thought it was an 8pm kick off too! most important game this season so far and home fans dont even know what time kick off was

While the turnstyles arent perfect (still dont see what the SMC have gained over manned turnstyles as they still have just as many stewards stood about sorting out problems, and have paid to replace the scanners twice) and there was an accident on the A63...fans really have got to start turning up earlier, theres thousands who still think you can stroll up 5mins before kickoff and get straight in.