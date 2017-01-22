|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9948
|
Not seen posted but was announced at today's game that pass holders can purchase 2 tickets for £5 for this match
Let's get the KCOM rocking!!
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:50 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14756
|
Club have now sent emails out, lets get a massive crowd in!
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:11 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6322
|
Great idea this again it worked so well last year and we have until next week to get the tickets lets have the place banging that night!
|
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:26 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1631
|
We got ours this afternoon.
7 season ticket holders between us and an additional 14 tickets to give to whoever wants to come. Great value.
We all know people who might have turned away from FC/RL in general in recent years, well let's get stuck into them and bring them along to this one, show them what they're missing.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3895
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
|
My cars off the road, but I'm coming 20 miles on the bus tomorrow to make sure I get my extra tickets. Can't wait for the season to start. COYH!!!
|
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25220
|
Hessle Roader wrote:
My cars off the road, but I'm coming 20 miles on the bus tomorrow to make sure I get my extra tickets. Can't wait for the season to start. COYH!!!
You can book them through the ticket office for a small booking fee
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 04, 2015 11:22 am
Posts: 35
|
Booking Fee is £2.60 - I ordered my additional tickets yesterday and received this a.m. - very efficient service.
The Club are looking to top last seasons' opening attendance against Salford 12265 and the attendances in the three games against Catalan in 2016, 11374 (League) 9639 (Cup Quarter Final) and 10494 (Super 8s).
I am confident we can top all 4 attendances COYH
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 161
|
LAMBWATH ROAD FC wrote:
Booking Fee is £2.60 - I ordered my additional tickets yesterday and received this a.m. - very efficient service.
The Club are looking to top last seasons' opening attendance against Salford 12265 and the attendances in the three games against Catalan in 2016, 11374 (League) 9639 (Cup Quarter Final) and 10494 (Super 8s).
I am confident we can top all 4 attendances COYH
Stop talking garbage Dicky
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, bellyboy, bonaire, Darrell, hull2524, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Mild Rover, Paddyfc, pie.warrior, rodney_trotter, yorksguy1865 and 143 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|