We got ours this afternoon.
7 season ticket holders between us and an additional 14 tickets to give to whoever wants to come. Great value.
We all know people who might have turned away from FC/RL in general in recent years, well let's get stuck into them and bring them along to this one, show them what they're missing.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
