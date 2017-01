financialtimes wrote:

he's also a very successful business man

I watched the freeview program prior to the game on premier sports yesterday and this guy came across very well,so knows all about risk/strategic planning and budgeting, I think the RFL could learn a lot from sitting down with him and his partners in order to help the whole game, however whilst ever NW is in charge we will not progress the game further. I don't know how many of you are involved in the community game, but the RFL have introduced a new "players registration" system from this year, let's just say, the start of the junior leagues and summer men's leagues looks to be in jeopardy due to it being implemented in an all encompassing manor with not enough back office support to process all the data, another fine example of pi$$ poor planning from the RFL, they make half their back office redundant 3 months before instigating a new system