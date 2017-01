newgroundb4wakey wrote: ave to make an effort in the future to put everything to rights with you some time over at crig over a couple of pints as we seem to agree on so much. Is my old mate Colin still well?

You're welcome to come not manny on our "barred list". As far as I'm aware Colin is fine, he was poorly at the start of the year but I'm under the impression he's made a good recovery, he's still very active at the club and is still our president