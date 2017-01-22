|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1121
|
Just been reading on Facebook that Florida are now interested in creating a side following Toronto's game today.
I have said previously I am all for expansion.
However on an experiment like this, I believe in the saying learn to walk before you can run.
Any thoughts?
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:32 pm
|
senoj
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 7:56 pm
Posts: 247
|
Pretty sure we will be one of the sacrificial lambs amongst others to make way for the RL'S vision of a global super league when the day comes . Must make MC and other chairman wonder why they bother at times.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:45 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 353
|
My personal vision for this international expansion would be to have an international super league, where we have 12 countries which all have their own solid league structure, then the top team from each country competes in international league for the year.
e.g. if it had happened this year then the Sharks and Wigan would be competing alongside 10 other teams each from different countries. Have a proper world series to get excited about.
Because the team which is competiting in the world series wouldn't be playing any domestic games, the team which finished top will change every year. That way we would be able to preserve the domestic leagues and promote the club game internationally. As further countries want to develop their own league, we could then look at having 2 or more international leagues
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:54 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1121
|
Unfortunately, I think in where it could end up would be a nail in the coffin for clubs like us, and the sport could lose its identity as we know it.
Maybe we could see, a break away one way or the other, just like in 1895.
Like I say, I do agree with expansion but I feel for it to work, you need time to see if that branch is growing and nurture it, so to speak before you plant another seed.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:59 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5937
|
I agree that expansion needs to happen but it's happening in the wrong areas.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:41 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2870
|
A load of Kerry Packers, sort our own clubs out first.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:48 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1123
|
The community/amateur game is in a mess with a split between winter and summer causing further disruption and players being lost en-block from 16+ ages. The RFL needs to get its head on and work with BARLA and the community game to all become aligned, invest a lot of money to ensure that the game becomes stable and sustainable, play consistent rules throughout the game. Rather than teaching u6-9's a totally different game and then start teaching them the rules we play over that is rediculous, the game at 6 should be more recognisable with the gradual introduction of the wider games rules year on year(much the same way we teach kids in all other subjects) is the best way to develop their understanding and ability to play the game. They need to talk with the NRL and agreee international rules that are played at the top tiers of the game, rather than different rules in each hemisphere and a third set of rules when internationals are played.
I think that the Toronto experiment needs to be seen through to conclusion before adding another ingredient, maybe use it as a way to develop the game in North America and Canada as a whole, with such a large populous surely it wouldn't be too difficult to form say 20 teams in a area where the population is over 300,000,000
|
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:55 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7365
|
financialtimes wrote:
The community/amateur game is in a mess with a split between winter and summer causing further disruption and players being lost en-block from 16+ ages. The RFL needs to get its head on and work with BARLA and the community game to all become aligned, invest a lot of money to ensure that the game becomes stable and sustainable, play consistent rules throughout the game. Rather than teaching u6-9's a totally different game and then start teaching them the rules we play over that is rediculous, the game at 6 should be more recognisable with the gradual introduction of the wider games rules year on year(much the same way we teach kids in all other subjects) is the best way to develop their understanding and ability to play the game. They need to talk with the NRL and agreee international rules that are played at the top tiers of the game, rather than different rules in each hemisphere and a third set of rules when internationals are played.
I think that the Toronto experiment needs to be seen through to conclusion before adding another ingredient, maybe use it as a way to develop the game in North America and Canada as a whole, with such a large populous surely it wouldn't be too difficult to form say 20 teams in a area where the population is over 300,000,000
Good post F.T.
I've posted more times than I can remember that, there is a total lack of strategy in our sport.
We like to go for gimmicks and quick fixes, instead of building on proper foundations and this has lead to the total faliure of a number of "expansion" clubs.
Having said that Catalan Dragons are a great part of SL, bringing with it some diversity ant a trip to the sun
Looking at the bigger picture, there is little doubt that RL fails to attract major sponsorship because of its poor profile and IF Toronto are successful and a stepping stone to having RL established in North America, this would be phenomenal for the sport.
There are so many American Football players who dont make the grade and if just a fraction of these were able to convert to RL, there would be a huge number of potential players that could come into the sport.
Also, listening to Eric Perez (the head guy at Toronto) is a breath of fresh air in the game and he makes Nigel Wood sound utterly amateurish.
The major reservation is that the practicalities of including North American clubs in SL is just bonkers.
However, until the RFL get a grip on where the sport is at right now and just what it is that they are looking to achieve, the domestic game will continue to decline.
Long term, it appears that clubs like ours will struggle to compete with much wealthier clubs and with Toulouse and Toronto both coming into the domestic competition and with plenty of money behind them, the pressure will increase.
IF the plan is to achieve some kind of Northern Hemisphere SL, I cant see Wakefield making the grade and we would probably play in the top English league, maybe something similar (but of a higher standard) to the French domestic competition and realistically this may be where we end up playing.
The reality is that we are a long, long way from this happening, so for now, we should enjoy watching Trinity in SL and hope that we can build on the last couple of seasons.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:20 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 62
|
Jacksonville have been laying foundations now for a number of years... and seem to have a sound development model spawning teams in Atlanta, Daytona and Tampa! Seem to have a sound business model and presence in the community and local media
Steady growth
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, bren2k, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, dull nickname, got there, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Johnny The Fox, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lifelongfan, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, senoj, Spookdownunder, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, Two Points, victarmeldrew, Wakefield No 1, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 248 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|