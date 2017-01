The community/amateur game is in a mess with a split between winter and summer causing further disruption and players being lost en-block from 16+ ages. The RFL needs to get its head on and work with BARLA and the community game to all become aligned, invest a lot of money to ensure that the game becomes stable and sustainable, play consistent rules throughout the game. Rather than teaching u6-9's a totally different game and then start teaching them the rules we play over that is rediculous, the game at 6 should be more recognisable with the gradual introduction of the wider games rules year on year(much the same way we teach kids in all other subjects) is the best way to develop their understanding and ability to play the game. They need to talk with the NRL and agreee international rules that are played at the top tiers of the game, rather than different rules in each hemisphere and a third set of rules when internationals are played.I think that the Toronto experiment needs to be seen through to conclusion before adding another ingredient, maybe use it as a way to develop the game in North America and Canada as a whole, with such a large populous surely it wouldn't be too difficult to form say 20 teams in a area where the population is over 300,000,000