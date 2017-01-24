Mild Rover wrote: I've just read on the BBC that Toronto have sold nearly 10,000 season tickets for Championship 1. It that is correct, it is beyond encouraging - it's actually astonishing.



Longer-term sustainability has always been where clubs outside the heartlands have fallen down, so there's bound to be some scepticism - but I doubt any have ever made that strong a start.



Super Rugby (Union) now has teams in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Argentina.

They seem to be doing everything the right way so far.If it works, and they manage to make SL fairly quickly, there's no reason why that formula can't be created in other North American cities. Perez has already mentioned Florida & Montreal, and the are RL clubs scattered around the US (mostly on the East I believe).Two of the main arguments are British RL fans are, "what if we lose a heartlands club in the process" or "why don't they play in their own league".The problem is, British RL doesn't have 12 strong clubs. It probably has 5/6 realistically, that that just isn't enough to sustain the sport, and isn't much of pull for broadcasters and sponsors, or media attention. Catalans add a lot to the comp, and I'm sure Toronto and Toulouse will do that too if they get there. A sport confined to the M62 corridor in the modern day will die a slow death.Heartlands clubs will survive, they'll just find their level, and the current structure will benefit those who adapt & grow. They could take a lot from what Toronto have done and I'm sure some will, and others will struggle on as they do already.Ultimately the aim will be for a fully fledged French, British & North American leagues made up of strong, professional clubs. But that just isn't feasible now and is probably a long way off.