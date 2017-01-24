|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1631
|
Mild Rover wrote:
I've just read on the BBC that Toronto have sold nearly 10,000 season tickets for Championship 1. It that is correct, it is beyond encouraging - it's actually astonishing.
Longer-term sustainability has always been where clubs outside the heartlands have fallen down, so there's bound to be some scepticism - but I doubt any have ever made that strong a start.
Super Rugby (Union) now has teams in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Argentina.
They seem to be doing everything the right way so far.
If it works, and they manage to make SL fairly quickly, there's no reason why that formula can't be created in other North American cities. Perez has already mentioned Florida & Montreal, and the are RL clubs scattered around the US (mostly on the East I believe).
Two of the main arguments are British RL fans are, "what if we lose a heartlands club in the process" or "why don't they play in their own league".
The problem is, British RL doesn't have 12 strong clubs. It probably has 5/6 realistically, that that just isn't enough to sustain the sport, and isn't much of pull for broadcasters and sponsors, or media attention. Catalans add a lot to the comp, and I'm sure Toronto and Toulouse will do that too if they get there. A sport confined to the M62 corridor in the modern day will die a slow death.
Heartlands clubs will survive, they'll just find their level, and the current structure will benefit those who adapt & grow. They could take a lot from what Toronto have done and I'm sure some will, and others will struggle on as they do already.
Ultimately the aim will be for a fully fledged French, British & North American leagues made up of strong, professional clubs. But that just isn't feasible now and is probably a long way off.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9647
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
|
DGM wrote:
They seem to be doing everything the right way so far.
If it works, and they manage to make SL fairly quickly, there's no reason why that formula can't be created in other North American cities. Perez has already mentioned Florida & Montreal, and the are RL clubs scattered around the US (mostly on the East I believe).
Two of the main arguments are British RL fans are, "what if we lose a heartlands club in the process" or "why don't they play in their own league".
The problem is, British RL doesn't have 12 strong clubs. It probably has 5/6 realistically, that that just isn't enough to sustain the sport, and isn't much of pull for broadcasters and sponsors, or media attention. Catalans add a lot to the comp, and I'm sure Toronto and Toulouse will do that too if they get there. A sport confined to the M62 corridor in the modern day will die a slow death.
Heartlands clubs will survive, they'll just find their level, and the current structure will benefit those who adapt & grow. They could take a lot from what Toronto have done and I'm sure some will, and others will struggle on as they do already.
Ultimately the aim will be for a fully fledged French, British & North American leagues made up of strong, professional clubs. But that just isn't feasible now and is probably a long way off.
Yeah, at the risk of creating a straw man, for me the bit I've bolded is what people choose to ignore when creating arguments against the desirability of expansion - before we even get to the feasibility.Well down the road
I can imagine something roughly equivalent to what has happened with Welsh RU, with teams representing regions in a cross-border competition. Tbh, while I'd like to imagine a Yorkshire League for heartlands clubs would be a vibrant competition in its own right, it'd probably look somewhat similar to the Principality Premiership, which isn't the happiest of fates.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:52 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3450
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
ccs wrote:
You're living in dream land.
So you'll be making 7 or 8 trips abroad every year? Don't make me laugh.
It's financially unsustainable.
how do you know what the league structure will be like SHOULD any/all of the teams make the top echelon?
How important do you assess the hypothetical away support (in ether direction) for any given team/competition as a whole. What if hypothetically these teams are bringing X multiples more cash in sponsorships to the sport, how about extra TV money.
You dismiss it out of hand with typical lopsided, narrow minded chippy RL fan gusto, so predictable.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:07 pm
|
ccs
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2390
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
how do you know what the league structure will be like SHOULD any/all of the teams make the top echelon?
How important do you assess the hypothetical away support (in ether direction) for any given team/competition as a whole. What if hypothetically these teams are bringing X multiples more cash in sponsorships to the sport, how about extra TV money.
You dismiss it out of hand with typical lopsided, narrow minded chippy RL fan gusto, so predictable.
Sounds like you do know all the answers, bumpy, hypothetically of course. I'm surprised it took you so long to respond in such a predictable way.
I wonder why, after 15+ years of the expansionist Catalans, we are still selling cheap tickets to get people to attend?
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4341
|
for me I hope it works, but in all honesty I just cant see it,
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, DGM, FC-Steward, hull2524, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, OmneFC, Razor, RichM, The Milky Bar Kid, Touchliner, UllFC, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 197 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|