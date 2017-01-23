WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Expansionism back on the agenda?

Re: Expansionism back on the agenda?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:18 am
Smiggs
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004
Posts: 9113
Location: Hull
number 6 wrote:
You want league to survive, grow and be on a par with union? Think big or would rather us moan about low salary cap, attendances, TV money and be a minority sport in the eyes of the media?


To grow big you got to think big, thank God there is someone like perez in our game now and not the chairman who hold us back knowing that they will never get more than 1500 at home games


I want league to be healty and sustainable, growth is great but to be as big as union not a chance.

Re: Expansionism back on the agenda?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:55 am
C for Cuckoo
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 2893
Location: Hull
It could expand the player pool. There's a lot of professional level athletes in the US and Canada without a gig after college. Championship 1 is a bit of a step down after the glamour of college football but some might want to give it a go.

Re: Expansionism back on the agenda?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:41 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1476
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
Well having seen this afternoon how far Toronto have come in a few months and the sponsorship deal they have done with an airline plus listening to Eric Perez their CEO talk about their plans, it is all becoming real and I can see them doing well. The great thing is everything including finance in place is phased over three years. in fact I think if the RL had grown some and put them in Bradford's place in the Championship they would have worried a lot of teams. If it works and I think at present it might, I can see the Florida thing happening and Toulousse coming through as well.

However I fear that if the big blue print comes to pass then it will be curtains for a lot of traditional clubs who have struggled year on year and the game could become unrecognisable. Or like so many other attempts in the past it could just collapse on the rocks of distance lack of progress and the amateurish way we organise the game. But I think that something has to happen to the game because it is now largely dependant on TV money and we desperately need new audiences. its an interesting one though isn't it?

This, a wasted year hammering everyone in division 1, and bradford having no chance in championship starting on -12, may as well had a season in division 1, and toronto having a competitive year in the championship

Re: Expansionism back on the agenda?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:44 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1476
Smiggs wrote:
I want league to be healty and sustainable, growth is great but to be as big as union not a chance.

dont think the domestic leagues are to far apart regarding attendances, just the International is so far ahead in union, really dont get it, how can anyone who finds union exciting not get hooked on league

Re: Expansionism back on the agenda?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:19 pm
UllFC
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004
Posts: 14753
The current system of starting teams in League1 where overheads are low (so risk of investment is lower) is a much better strategy than plonking teams in SL and hoping for the best.

Also fans love to see winning teams, Toulouse walked League1 last year (slip up in Grand Final aside!) and I have no doubt Toronto will find League1 easy this year. Who knows what might have happened to London Bronco's all those years ago had this approach been taken back then. I'd also like to see the game focus on getting clubs set up in Manchester (proper Manchester not Salford) and Liverpool, as these are two massive untapped markets right on the M62.

the perennial problem with Rugby League is sticking to a long or even medium term strategy. They'll probably rip up the league format again in a couple of years, and teams have to change their business models again.

Re: Expansionism back on the agenda?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:33 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3795
UllFC wrote:
The current system of starting teams in League1 where overheads are low (so risk of investment is lower) is a much better strategy than plonking teams in SL and hoping for the best.

Also fans love to see winning teams, Toulouse walked League1 last year (slip up in Grand Final aside!) and I have no doubt Toronto will find League1 easy this year. Who knows what might have happened to London Bronco's all those years ago had this approach been taken back then. I'd also like to see the game focus on getting clubs set up in Manchester (proper Manchester not Salford) and Liverpool, as these are two massive untapped markets right on the M62.

the perennial problem with Rugby League is sticking to a long or even medium term strategy. They'll probably rip up the league format again in a couple of years, and teams have to change their business models again.



Might be mistaken but didn't Fulham start life in division 2?
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.

Re: Expansionism back on the agenda?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:46 pm
UllFC
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004
Posts: 14753
R.B.A wrote:
Might be mistaken but didn't Fulham start life in division 2?


They did, and won promotion at first attempt, then yo-yo'd up and down for a few years. But it was the decision to put them in SL despite not tearing it up in the 2nd division that I was referring to. A more steady growth may have been better in the long-run than the crash and burn 'move to every borough of London' stuff that happened.

Re: Expansionism back on the agenda?

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:18 pm
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003
Posts: 5844
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
out of interest what sort of crowds are toulouse getting?
The referee's indecision is final
