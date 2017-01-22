WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jared Simpson

Jared Simpson

Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:16 pm
Gutted to see jared go off injured today :(

was in the last 5 minutes too, player landed awkwardly on his leg and he tried to shake it off but prob made it worse

looked as sharp as ever on the wing taking a nice try and also good at full back in the second half

such a shame as this happened last season in the pre season friendly v catalans and it set him back big time

hope its not another bad injury as that will be reallly bad news for him
Re: Jared Simpson

Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:21 pm
Deja vu really, fair felt for the lad when he was helped off, you could see the anguish on his face, looked sharp as well too.
Re: Jared Simpson

Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:30 pm
hope we get some news

would have been great to see him and macintosh battle out for the full back spot again next week but looks like thats out the window now

and if it is serious we may never get to see jared play again for us in sl :(
Re: Jared Simpson

Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:21 pm
stone says simpson has a medial strain, so hopefully not too bad

cant see him playing next saturday though :?

ikahihifo and english took knocks too but should be fine

always risky these pre season games for injuries going into the new season but same for everyone suppose

salford have lost two players from their first 17 already, may benefit us as we play them early doors
Re: Jared Simpson

Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:52 pm
Just so long as Brough and Brierly don't pick up knocks lol

Re: Jared Simpson

Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:31 pm
i think if that happened we would have gaskell in the half backs or let farrell have a shot
Re: Jared Simpson

Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:49 pm
out for 4-6 weeks

so next time we see him will be playing full back for us in super league or wing hey
Re: Jared Simpson

Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:06 pm
brearley84 wrote:
out for 4-6 weeks

so next time we see him will be playing full back for us in super league or wing hey


Small guy sadly,but obviously more of a footballing brain than Grix,that much was obvious after just 2 appearances.

Mamo hoping he we will get here soon fit and ready to play.

