Gutted to see jared go off injured today
was in the last 5 minutes too, player landed awkwardly on his leg and he tried to shake it off but prob made it worse
looked as sharp as ever on the wing taking a nice try and also good at full back in the second half
such a shame as this happened last season in the pre season friendly v catalans and it set him back big time
hope its not another bad injury as that will be reallly bad news for him
was in the last 5 minutes too, player landed awkwardly on his leg and he tried to shake it off but prob made it worse
looked as sharp as ever on the wing taking a nice try and also good at full back in the second half
such a shame as this happened last season in the pre season friendly v catalans and it set him back big time
hope its not another bad injury as that will be reallly bad news for him