Gutted to see jared go off injured todaywas in the last 5 minutes too, player landed awkwardly on his leg and he tried to shake it off but prob made it worselooked as sharp as ever on the wing taking a nice try and also good at full back in the second halfsuch a shame as this happened last season in the pre season friendly v catalans and it set him back big timehope its not another bad injury as that will be reallly bad news for him