Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:52 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 10995
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
Ian, the question is,will we beat them in October? :wink: :D

Good Evening Derek,as you can see Charlie is BACK ,I said I would be back before the start of the new season,a couple of folk said I was banned :shock: :shock: as usual they were wrong ,I'm looking forward to the new season,as for your question?The answer in a one off game I think we could beat anybody, I will wait and see how the season pans out.Charlie knows. :lol: :lol: :lol: .

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:01 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1953
Location: LEYTH
charlie caroli wrote:
Good Evening Derek,as you can see Charlie is BACK ,I said I would be back before the start of the new season,a couple of folk said I was banned :shock: :shock: as usual they were wrong ,I'm looking forward to the new season,as for your question?The answer in a one off game I think we could beat anybody, I will wait and see how the season pans out.Charlie knows. :lol: :lol: :lol: .



Welcome back CC , It was good to see you on Sunday. :thumb:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:27 pm
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9117
Location: Deep in Leytherland
diggory compton wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Good evening Bongser, hope you are well?In my opinion Shaun Wane did what he thought was best for Wigan, ie,putting out his strongest side first , then giving youth a chance ,if he had played it the other way round it would have left his experienced men with a mountain to climb,I think he did the right thing, as did Jukesy, the difference was we at Leigh have no youth to play at the moment , but I'm sure if Derek and Jukesy are still here in 2018 maybe we will have a few youngsters to blood.
Wigan for me will still be in the GF in October,they have both Tompkins, Flower,Clubb, Burgess, Manfredi, Bateman,Micky Mac,to add to the team,and think they will be at Old Trafford In October.
I really enjoyed the game on Sunday,and the scoreline, the Wiganers I spoke to this week we're all impressed by Leigh, most think we will finish in the top 8 this season.


For me, this is the acid test for what Shaun Wane does. Whatever we think about his selections for pre-season games, come Grand Final time, he has usually got things spot on.

Also, in the interview on LCTV, he is generous in his praise and admiration for Leigh.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:53 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 10995
Location: blackpool tower circus
Alan wrote:
For me, this is the acid test for what Shaun Wane does. Whatever we think about his selections for pre-season games, come Grand Final time, he has usually got things spot on.

Also, in the interview on LCTV, he is generous in his praise and admiration for Leigh.

I totally agree Alan,I have spoken to Shaun a few times at Total Fitness, he really rates Leigh and our Squad for the coming season,I know he loves the Banter between Leigh and Wigan, as much as Leythers do, but seriously he rates us this season, just look at the Wigan Forum , on the predictions thread to see a fair few Wiganers think we will finish in the Top 8 this year.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:47 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2676
Alan wrote:
For me, this is the acid test for what Shaun Wane does. Whatever we think about his selections for pre-season games, come Grand Final time, he has usually got things spot on.

Also, in the interview on LCTV, he is generous in his praise and admiration for Leigh.


Very true Alan,he also comments any injuries in key positions could be our downfall.
Image

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:48 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1283
diggory compton wrote:
You never do, :wink: are you going to wear the Pinstripe Suit at the Dewsbury game?

Is that game being played at the Magistrates Court ? :SHHH:

Re: today's evaluation

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:53 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9117
Location: Deep in Leytherland
atomic wrote:
Very true Alan,he also comments any injuries in key positions could be our downfall.


Agreed. But that can be the case for any team - just look at what very nearly happened to Leeds & Huddersfield last season.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:38 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 10995
Location: blackpool tower circus
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Is that game being played at the Magistrates Court ? :SHHH:

That would be interesting, Charlie Jnr got married in December and Frank turned up in a pinstripe suit and his Leigh baseball cap,the photographer had to ask him to remove it. :lol:
