Cokey wrote:
Ian, the question is,will we beat them in October?
Good Evening Derek,as you can see Charlie is BACK ,I said I would be back before the start of the new season,a couple of folk said I was banned
as usual they were wrong ,I'm looking forward to the new season,as for your question?The answer in a one off game I think we could beat anybody, I will wait and see how the season pans out.Charlie knows.
.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:01 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Welcome back CC , It was good to see you on Sunday.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:27 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
diggory compton wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Good evening Bongser, hope you are well?In my opinion Shaun Wane did what he thought was best for Wigan, ie,putting out his strongest side first , then giving youth a chance ,if he had played it the other way round it would have left his experienced men with a mountain to climb,I think he did the right thing, as did Jukesy, the difference was we at Leigh have no youth to play at the moment , but I'm sure if Derek and Jukesy are still here in 2018 maybe we will have a few youngsters to blood.
Wigan for me will still be in the GF in October,they have both Tompkins, Flower,Clubb, Burgess, Manfredi, Bateman,Micky Mac,to add to the team,and think they will be at Old Trafford In October.
I really enjoyed the game on Sunday,and the scoreline, the Wiganers I spoke to this week we're all impressed by Leigh, most think we will finish in the top 8 this season.
For me, this is the acid test for what Shaun Wane does. Whatever we think about his selections for pre-season games, come Grand Final time, he has usually got things spot on.
Also, in the interview on LCTV, he is generous in his praise and admiration for Leigh.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:53 pm
Alan wrote:
For me, this is the acid test for what Shaun Wane does. Whatever we think about his selections for pre-season games, come Grand Final time, he has usually got things spot on.
Also, in the interview on LCTV, he is generous in his praise and admiration for Leigh.
I totally agree Alan,I have spoken to Shaun a few times at Total Fitness, he really rates Leigh and our Squad for the coming season,I know he loves the Banter between Leigh and Wigan, as much as Leythers do, but seriously he rates us this season, just look at the Wigan Forum , on the predictions thread to see a fair few Wiganers think we will finish in the Top 8 this year.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:47 pm
Alan wrote:
For me, this is the acid test for what Shaun Wane does. Whatever we think about his selections for pre-season games, come Grand Final time, he has usually got things spot on.
Also, in the interview on LCTV, he is generous in his praise and admiration for Leigh.
Very true Alan,he also comments any injuries in key positions could be our downfall.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:48 pm
diggory compton wrote:
You never do,
are you going to wear the Pinstripe Suit at the Dewsbury game?
Is that game being played at the Magistrates Court ?
