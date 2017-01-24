Bent&Bongser wrote: Interesting choice of phrase, Atomic, Wigginers have meat & tater for brains.

BUT Leythe had to see the new lads go. First full contact match since so many of them arrived. Wane had a look at his lads. Different scenario. We picked up two injuries that we didn't need with a squad way smaller than the Pahs'.



Just been chatting with Salford Skeletor who told me that they picked up four injuries against 'Fax.



Needs must for the have-nots. Yes it might have been different if the shoe was on the other foot.



Working as ever on Sundays but, despite all the above, Bongser did enjoy the scoreline.

[youtube][/youtube]Good evening Bongser, hope you are well?In my opinion Shaun Wane did what he thought was best for Wigan, ie,putting out his strongest side first , then giving youth a chance ,if he had played it the other way round it would have left his experienced men with a mountain to climb,I think he did the right thing, as did Jukesy, the difference was we at Leigh have no youth to play at the moment , but I'm sure if Derek and Jukesy are still here in 2018 maybe we will have a few youngsters to blood.Wigan for me will still be in the GF in October,they have both Tompkins, Flower,Clubb, Burgess, Manfredi, Bateman,Micky Mac,to add to the team,and think they will be at Old Trafford In October.I really enjoyed the game on Sunday,and the scoreline, the Wiganers I spoke to this week we're all impressed by Leigh, most think we will finish in the top 8 this season.