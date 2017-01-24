|
atomic wrote:
Given Leigh are not in the same position as Wigan academically.Do you think Jukesy would have gone the same way if roles where changed?
yes
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:16 pm
|
|
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:43 pm
|
|
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:53 pm
|
|
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:00 pm
|
|
You never do,
are you going to wear the Pinstripe Suit at the Dewsbury game?
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:28 pm
|
|
Interesting choice of phrase, Atomic, Wigginers have meat & tater for brains.
BUT Leythe had to see the new lads go. First full contact match since so many of them arrived. Wane had a look at his lads. Different scenario. We picked up two injuries that we didn't need with a squad way smaller than the Pahs'.
Just been chatting with Salford Skeletor who told me that they picked up four injuries against 'Fax.
Needs must for the have-nots. Yes it might have been different if the shoe was on the other foot.
Working as ever on Sundays but, despite all the above, Bongser did enjoy the scoreline.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:32 pm
|
|
PS: Regarding Leythe's tweet about ordering extra pies, did they order enough humble?
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:10 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
If you're a subscriber to LCTV B&B,you can now watch the full match,plus the interviews.
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:12 pm
|
|
Good evening Bongser, hope you are well?In my opinion Shaun Wane did what he thought was best for Wigan, ie,putting out his strongest side first , then giving youth a chance ,if he had played it the other way round it would have left his experienced men with a mountain to climb,I think he did the right thing, as did Jukesy, the difference was we at Leigh have no youth to play at the moment , but I'm sure if Derek and Jukesy are still here in 2018 maybe we will have a few youngsters to blood.
Wigan for me will still be in the GF in October,they have both Tompkins, Flower,Clubb, Burgess, Manfredi, Bateman,Micky Mac,to add to the team,and think they will be at Old Trafford In October.
I really enjoyed the game on Sunday,and the scoreline, the Wiganers I spoke to this week we're all impressed by Leigh, most think we will finish in the top 8 this season.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:36 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
diggory compton wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Good evening Bongser, hope you are well?In my opinion Shaun Wane did what he thought was best for Wigan, ie,putting out his strongest side first , then giving youth a chance ,if he had played it the other way round it would have left his experienced men with a mountain to climb,I think he did the right thing, as did Jukesy, the difference was we at Leigh have no youth to play at the moment , but I'm sure if Derek and Jukesy are still here in 2018 maybe we will have a few youngsters to blood.
Wigan for me will still be in the GF in October,they have both Tompkins, Flower,Clubb, Burgess, Manfredi, Bateman,Micky Mac,to add to the team,and think they will be at Old Trafford In October.
I really enjoyed the game on Sunday,and the scoreline, the Wiganers I spoke to this week we're all impressed by Leigh, most think we will finish in the top 8 this season.
Ian, the question is,will we beat them in October?
|
