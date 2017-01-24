WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - today's evaluation

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions today's evaluation

 
Post a reply

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:06 am
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4895
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
Given Leigh are not in the same position as Wigan academically.Do you think Jukesy would have gone the same way if roles where changed?


yes
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:16 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2674
Me too.
Image

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:43 pm
diggory compton User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 503
Location: weatherfield
atomic wrote:
Me too.

Me 3.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:53 pm
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 361
I don't.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:00 pm
diggory compton User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 503
Location: weatherfield
frank1 wrote:
I don't.

You never do, :wink: are you going to wear the Pinstripe Suit at the Dewsbury game?

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:28 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 819
atomic wrote:
Given Leigh are not in the same position as Wigan academically.Do you think Jukesy would have gone the same way if roles where changed?


Interesting choice of phrase, Atomic, Wigginers have meat & tater for brains.
BUT Leythe had to see the new lads go. First full contact match since so many of them arrived. Wane had a look at his lads. Different scenario. We picked up two injuries that we didn't need with a squad way smaller than the Pahs'.

Just been chatting with Salford Skeletor who told me that they picked up four injuries against 'Fax.

Needs must for the have-nots. Yes it might have been different if the shoe was on the other foot.

Working as ever on Sundays but, despite all the above, Bongser did enjoy the scoreline.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:32 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 819
PS: Regarding Leythe's tweet about ordering extra pies, did they order enough humble? :lol:

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:10 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1952
Location: LEYTH
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Interesting choice of phrase, Atomic, Wigginers have meat & tater for brains.
BUT Leythe had to see the new lads go. First full contact match since so many of them arrived. Wane had a look at his lads. Different scenario. We picked up two injuries that we didn't need with a squad way smaller than the Pahs'.

Just been chatting with Salford Skeletor who told me that they picked up four injuries against 'Fax.

Needs must for the have-nots. Yes it might have been different if the shoe was on the other foot.

Working as ever on Sundays but, despite all the above, Bongser did enjoy the scoreline.



If you're a subscriber to LCTV B&B,you can now watch the full match,plus the interviews. :thumb:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:12 pm
diggory compton User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 503
Location: weatherfield
[youtube][/youtube]
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Interesting choice of phrase, Atomic, Wigginers have meat & tater for brains.
BUT Leythe had to see the new lads go. First full contact match since so many of them arrived. Wane had a look at his lads. Different scenario. We picked up two injuries that we didn't need with a squad way smaller than the Pahs'.

Just been chatting with Salford Skeletor who told me that they picked up four injuries against 'Fax.

Needs must for the have-nots. Yes it might have been different if the shoe was on the other foot.

Working as ever on Sundays but, despite all the above, Bongser did enjoy the scoreline.

Good evening Bongser, hope you are well?In my opinion Shaun Wane did what he thought was best for Wigan, ie,putting out his strongest side first , then giving youth a chance ,if he had played it the other way round it would have left his experienced men with a mountain to climb,I think he did the right thing, as did Jukesy, the difference was we at Leigh have no youth to play at the moment , but I'm sure if Derek and Jukesy are still here in 2018 maybe we will have a few youngsters to blood.
Wigan for me will still be in the GF in October,they have both Tompkins, Flower,Clubb, Burgess, Manfredi, Bateman,Micky Mac,to add to the team,and think they will be at Old Trafford In October.
I really enjoyed the game on Sunday,and the scoreline, the Wiganers I spoke to this week we're all impressed by Leigh, most think we will finish in the top 8 this season.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:36 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1952
Location: LEYTH
diggory compton wrote:
[youtube][/youtube]Good evening Bongser, hope you are well?In my opinion Shaun Wane did what he thought was best for Wigan, ie,putting out his strongest side first , then giving youth a chance ,if he had played it the other way round it would have left his experienced men with a mountain to climb,I think he did the right thing, as did Jukesy, the difference was we at Leigh have no youth to play at the moment , but I'm sure if Derek and Jukesy are still here in 2018 maybe we will have a few youngsters to blood.
Wigan for me will still be in the GF in October,they have both Tompkins, Flower,Clubb, Burgess, Manfredi, Bateman,Micky Mac,to add to the team,and think they will be at Old Trafford In October.
I really enjoyed the game on Sunday,and the scoreline, the Wiganers I spoke to this week we're all impressed by Leigh, most think we will finish in the top 8 this season.



Ian, the question is,will we beat them in October? :wink: :D
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, brooklands tap room, frank1, gunners guns13, Harold Rigby Jnr, ian c, oggy123, The Publican, Viva Tim Street and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,4962,07275,7144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  