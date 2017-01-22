|
What a job Jukes has deciding who to leave out! In previous years the weaker links in the squad stood out but this lot today looked like they could all do a job.......eight or nine strangers blending in is great..missed Fui though
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:59 pm
Yes he does , we have the size and the experience and hopefully the pace , moulding them together into a competitive SL team is the job , just a pity Mr Wane decided to take the pi55 with his 2 nd half team as we could have used another 40 minutes of testing opposition
It's one thing putting kids ( small ones at that ) out against part time players after 40 minutes to tire them out , but against experienced full timers it's just not on
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:20 pm
Wane didn't do his players or his fans any favours by leaving his youngsters exposed to a team in full flow in the second half. Neither did he do Leigh's coaching staff any favours by taking off his halfbacks who were causing problems with their kicking game.
Reynolds was outstanding today and Pélissier is an excellent addition in the hooking department.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:27 am
he knew he was going to get beat so he put the kids on to give him the perfect excuse.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:42 am
Yes, He did very well against the youngsters, but to be fair you can only play what is in front of you. I recall just one 'niggle' that he got involved in needlessly when I was urging him to walk away.
I am also urging him to succeed this season. I am fully supportive of Mr Acton in that respect as it is in all our interests for him to do so. Keep up the good work young man.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:50 am
Early Days but we showed some good signs, we looked very fit, all the new boys looked good especially L’Hooker, Rocky, Crookes, and Clare. Of the ‘old’ guard Reynolds, Hood and Paterson were the stand outs for me.
I think we struggled initially with pace of the game and our in play kicking wasn’t great as they were quick to close the kickers down but when they got up to speed and the kickers took a further step back, we took control, the second half was spoiled by Wanes team selection, but makes for a good day here at work.
The plus side is as we were walking up through Leigh, we bumped into my cousin and her husband to our surprise they were going to the game, I’ve never known them to go before, they’re planning to attend most home games this season. Also as we were stood in the queue to get in, another couple, friends of ours were in the queue, he usually attends about one game a year, he’s a keen cyclist and the change in fixture days means he’s planning to attend more games and was proud to show off his first new home shirt, don’t think she’d been since the last time we were in SL.
Also good to see more signs/sponsorship at LSV.
get leigh outta wigan
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:33 am
Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:38 pm
Yes Glow,I found the Hollands sign to be quite amusing.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:39 pm
Thought actions temperament was very good yesterday couple of times Sutton went looking for him as last man in, things like that will lead anyone to have a do back not just Acton, all forwards looked good yesterday and we have our best too come back yet in Weston, though green and hoppy made a massive difference when they came on they were hitting there fronts and giving pellisier quick ball
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:09 am
Given Leigh are not in the same position as Wigan academically.Do you think Jukesy would have gone the same way if roles where changed?
