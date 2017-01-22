JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm

Posts: 105



What a job Jukes has deciding who to leave out! In previous years the weaker links in the squad stood out but this lot today looked like they could all do a job.......eight or nine strangers blending in is great..missed Fui though GUBRATS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 831

Yes he does , we have the size and the experience and hopefully the pace , moulding them together into a competitive SL team is the job , just a pity Mr Wane decided to take the pi55 with his 2 nd half team as we could have used another 40 minutes of testing opposition



It's one thing putting kids ( small ones at that ) out against part time players after 40 minutes to tire them out , but against experienced full timers it's just not on

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am

Posts: 3753

Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really

Wane didn't do his players or his fans any favours by leaving his youngsters exposed to a team in full flow in the second half. Neither did he do Leigh's coaching staff any favours by taking off his halfbacks who were causing problems with their kicking game.



Reynolds was outstanding today and Pélissier is an excellent addition in the hooking department. mapleyther

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm

Posts: 2304

Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)

he knew he was going to get beat so he put the kids on to give him the perfect excuse. Harold Rigby Jnr

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm

Posts: 1390

Location: In't Tap Room

Yes, He did very well against the youngsters, but to be fair you can only play what is in front of you. I recall just one 'niggle' that he got involved in needlessly when I was urging him to walk away.



I am also urging him to succeed this season. I am fully supportive of Mr Acton in that respect as it is in all our interests for him to do so. Keep up the good work young man. Yes, He did very well against the youngsters, but to be fair you can only play what is in front of you. I recall just one 'niggle' that he got involved in needlessly when I was urging him to walk away.I am also urging him to succeed this season. I am fully supportive of Mr Acton in that respect as it is in all our interests for him to do so. Keep up the good work young man. glow

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm

Posts: 7241





I think we struggled initially with pace of the game and our in play kicking wasn’t great as they were quick to close the kickers down but when they got up to speed and the kickers took a further step back, we took control, the second half was spoiled by Wanes team selection, but makes for a good day here at work.



The plus side is as we were walking up through Leigh, we bumped into my cousin and her husband to our surprise they were going to the game, I’ve never known them to go before, they’re planning to attend most home games this season. Also as we were stood in the queue to get in, another couple, friends of ours were in the queue, he usually attends about one game a year, he’s a keen cyclist and the change in fixture days means he’s planning to attend more games and was proud to show off his first new home shirt, don’t think she’d been since the last time we were in SL.



I think we struggled initially with pace of the game and our in play kicking wasn't great as they were quick to close the kickers down but when they got up to speed and the kickers took a further step back, we took control, the second half was spoiled by Wanes team selection, but makes for a good day here at work.

The plus side is as we were walking up through Leigh, we bumped into my cousin and her husband to our surprise they were going to the game, I've never known them to go before, they're planning to attend most home games this season. Also as we were stood in the queue to get in, another couple, friends of ours were in the queue, he usually attends about one game a year, he's a keen cyclist and the change in fixture days means he's planning to attend more games and was proud to show off his first new home shirt, don't think she'd been since the last time we were in SL.

Also good to see more signs/sponsorship at LSV. Early Days but we showed some good signs, we looked very fit, all the new boys looked good especially L'Hooker, Rocky, Crookes, and Clare. Of the 'old' guard Reynolds, Hood and Paterson were the stand outs for me.

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 1942

Location: LEYTH

Yes, He did very well against the youngsters, but to be fair you can only play what is in front of you. I recall just one 'niggle' that he got involved in needlessly when I was urging him to walk away.



I am also urging him to succeed this season. I am fully supportive of Mr Acton in that respect as it is in all our interests for him to do so. Keep up the good work young man.





You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx) atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2669

I think we struggled initially with pace of the game and our in play kicking wasn’t great as they were quick to close the kickers down but when they got up to speed and the kickers took a further step back, we took control, the second half was spoiled by Wanes team selection, but makes for a good day here at work.



The plus side is as we were walking up through Leigh, we bumped into my cousin and her husband to our surprise they were going to the game, I’ve never known them to go before, they’re planning to attend most home games this season. Also as we were stood in the queue to get in, another couple, friends of ours were in the queue, he usually attends about one game a year, he’s a keen cyclist and the change in fixture days means he’s planning to attend more games and was proud to show off his first new home shirt, don’t think she’d been since the last time we were in SL.



Yes Glow,I found the Hollands sign to be quite amusing. Yes Glow,I found the Hollands sign to be quite amusing. oggy123

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm

Posts: 3213

Location: LEIGH

Thought actions temperament was very good yesterday couple of times Sutton went looking for him as last man in, things like that will lead anyone to have a do back not just Acton, all forwards looked good yesterday and we have our best too come back yet in Weston, though green and hoppy made a massive difference when they came on they were hitting there fronts and giving pellisier quick ball Englands Ashes atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2669

reffy wrote: Wane didn't do his players or his fans any favours by leaving his youngsters exposed to a team in full flow in the second half. Neither did he do Leigh's coaching staff any favours by taking off his halfbacks who were causing problems with their kicking game.



Reynolds was outstanding today and Pélissier is an excellent addition in the hooking department.



