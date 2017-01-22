WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - today's evaluation

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions today's evaluation

 
Post a reply

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:47 pm
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 105
What a job Jukes has deciding who to leave out! In previous years the weaker links in the squad stood out but this lot today looked like they could all do a job.......eight or nine strangers blending in is great..missed Fui though

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:59 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 829
JackDiggle wrote:
What a job Jukes has deciding who to leave out! In previous years the weaker links in the squad stood out but this lot today looked like they could all do a job.......eight or nine strangers blending in is great..missed Fui though


Yes he does , we have the size and the experience and hopefully the pace , moulding them together into a competitive SL team is the job , just a pity Mr Wane decided to take the pi55 with his 2 nd half team as we could have used another 40 minutes of testing opposition

It's one thing putting kids ( small ones at that ) out against part time players after 40 minutes to tire them out , but against experienced full timers it's just not on
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:20 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3753
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
Wane didn't do his players or his fans any favours by leaving his youngsters exposed to a team in full flow in the second half. Neither did he do Leigh's coaching staff any favours by taking off his halfbacks who were causing problems with their kicking game.

Reynolds was outstanding today and Pélissier is an excellent addition in the hooking department.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:27 am
mapleyther User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2304
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
he knew he was going to get beat so he put the kids on to give him the perfect excuse.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:42 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1390
Location: In't Tap Room
Cokey wrote:

BTW - How do you think Acton went today. :wink:


:D

Yes, He did very well against the youngsters, but to be fair you can only play what is in front of you. I recall just one 'niggle' that he got involved in needlessly when I was urging him to walk away.

I am also urging him to succeed this season. I am fully supportive of Mr Acton in that respect as it is in all our interests for him to do so. Keep up the good work young man.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DGM, frank1, glow, Harold Rigby Jnr, Markypants, never a dull moment, whoateallthetries? and 206 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,7771,68875,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  