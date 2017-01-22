JackDiggle wrote: What a job Jukes has deciding who to leave out! In previous years the weaker links in the squad stood out but this lot today looked like they could all do a job.......eight or nine strangers blending in is great..missed Fui though

Yes he does , we have the size and the experience and hopefully the pace , moulding them together into a competitive SL team is the job , just a pity Mr Wane decided to take the pi55 with his 2 nd half team as we could have used another 40 minutes of testing oppositionIt's one thing putting kids ( small ones at that ) out against part time players after 40 minutes to tire them out , but against experienced full timers it's just not on