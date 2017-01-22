|
|
Can't think of a dissapointing player today!! Crooks was good so was Stewart!!! You know the big thing??? SPEED we have gone from having none from having 4/5 flyers... Hampshire was class at full back has too play there.. Clare could catch lightning, feel sorry for them young Wigan lads at the end wane should of got some experience on in that second half... All in all quality and bring on the season
|
Englands Ashes
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:57 pm
|
|
oggy123 wrote:
Can't think of a dissapointing player today!! Crooks was good so was Stewart!!! You know the big thing??? SPEED we have gone from having none from having 4/5 flyers... Hampshire was class at full back has too play there.. Clare could catch lightning, feel sorry for them young Wigan lads at the end wane should of got some experience on in that second half... All in all quality and bring on the season
Not a bad report saying you where not going paying £20.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:59 pm
|
|
oggy123 wrote:
Can't think of a dissapointing player today!! Crooks was good so was Stewart!!! You know the big thing??? SPEED we have gone from having none from having 4/5 flyers... Hampshire was class at full back has too play there.. Clare could catch lightning, feel sorry for them young Wigan lads at the end wane should of got some experience on in that second half..
. All in all quality and bring on the season
i agree what on earth was wane thinking he was totally out coached by neil jukes today watching leigh today was like watching the aussies in 82
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:04 pm
|
|
Well Tony my old mate some of us are proper fans...
|
Englands Ashes
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:32 pm
|
|
I was very impressed with Hood and Hampshires pace when they linked up. Some great passing and never looked tired.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:21 pm
|
|
Couldn't agree more atomic. The team were awesome today, competition for places is immense.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:45 pm
|
|
I was more than impressed without getting carried away today.
The whole squad 'turned up' with positive performances throughout.
After taking about 20 minutes to acclimatise to the pace of SL, this was a very encouraging performance. Our guys looked very very fit, went the full 80 and still looked fresh. We have more pace across the squad than we have seen for years. We have real quality in the crucial hooking position even without Mickey Higham today.
We also have SL quality to add to the mix in Ridyard and Weston.
This performance should give our guys confidence that we can hack it in SL. For sure we have some tough early fixtures but we also have enough experience in the squad not to be pressing any panic buttons if results don't go in favour at the start.
The only negatives were injuries to McNally (ankle) and Higson (ribs). Let's hope they recover quickly and we get some luck in terms of our squad staying reasonably healthy.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:20 pm
|
|
Pelisier, he is some player and he injects some pace in the ruck area thats for sure. His breaks could have done with some support at times
I thought however that young Ben Reynolds was outstanding from start to finish and whilst he is young, with areas to improve, his potential is enormous. A class act.
Ben Reynolds MOM for me.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:57 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Pelisier, he is some player and he injects some pace in the ruck area thats for sure. His breaks could have done with some support at times
I thought however that young Ben Reynolds was outstanding from start to finish and whilst he is young, with areas to improve, his potential is enormous. A class act.
Ben Reynolds MOM for me.
Good post Harold, you're right there about pelissier. he made a difference when he came on.
BTW - How do you think Acton went today.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:10 pm
|
|
Firstly but 'Not' most importantly, I thought Wane showed a huge lack of respect today in the team he fielded 2nd half.
Ok, of course he has to test his fringe players & give them game time to assess them but, that 2nd stanza Wigan team were a shadow of that in the first half. Had they run a team closer to their starting eleven then I wager the game would have been much tougher, possibly with a different result & possibly more beneficial to Leigh Centurions in terms of gauging where the team need to be at.
Despite all of the above I was delighted with the 80 minute application from the squad.
Stand outs for me were, INPO -
Cory, Crooks, Reynolds, Hood, Hampshire, Hock & Acton.
The whole team did look lots fitter (I did spot Cory blowing a bit but considering his efforts not surprising), however having so much control of the game 2nd half it isn't as testing as Vs a full strength SL team.
Good to get confidence in the squad prior to the opener against Cas, & 50 - 10 Vs any Wigan side is not to be sniffed at.
Early signs are positive that we have the firepower to compete in SL 2017.
|
