WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - today's evaluation

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions today's evaluation

 
Post a reply

today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:48 pm
oggy123 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3211
Location: LEIGH
Can't think of a dissapointing player today!! Crooks was good so was Stewart!!! You know the big thing??? SPEED we have gone from having none from having 4/5 flyers... Hampshire was class at full back has too play there.. Clare could catch lightning, feel sorry for them young Wigan lads at the end wane should of got some experience on in that second half... All in all quality and bring on the season
Englands Ashes :)

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:57 pm
old tony User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 13, 2013 6:16 am
Posts: 392
Location: Butts vagas
oggy123 wrote:
Can't think of a dissapointing player today!! Crooks was good so was Stewart!!! You know the big thing??? SPEED we have gone from having none from having 4/5 flyers... Hampshire was class at full back has too play there.. Clare could catch lightning, feel sorry for them young Wigan lads at the end wane should of got some experience on in that second half... All in all quality and bring on the season

Not a bad report saying you where not going paying £20.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:59 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4894
Location: lowton
oggy123 wrote:
Can't think of a dissapointing player today!! Crooks was good so was Stewart!!! You know the big thing??? SPEED we have gone from having none from having 4/5 flyers... Hampshire was class at full back has too play there.. Clare could catch lightning, feel sorry for them young Wigan lads at the end wane should of got some experience on in that second half..
. All in all quality and bring on the season


i agree what on earth was wane thinking he was totally out coached by neil jukes today watching leigh today was like watching the aussies in 82
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:04 pm
oggy123 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3211
Location: LEIGH
Well Tony my old mate some of us are proper fans...
Englands Ashes :)

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:32 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2666
I was very impressed with Hood and Hampshires pace when they linked up. Some great passing and never looked tired.
Image

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:21 pm
Viva Tim Street Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 11, 2016 8:01 pm
Posts: 31
Couldn't agree more atomic. The team were awesome today, competition for places is immense.

Re: today's evaluation

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:45 pm
PlayTheBall User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 158
I was more than impressed without getting carried away today.
The whole squad 'turned up' with positive performances throughout.
After taking about 20 minutes to acclimatise to the pace of SL, this was a very encouraging performance. Our guys looked very very fit, went the full 80 and still looked fresh. We have more pace across the squad than we have seen for years. We have real quality in the crucial hooking position even without Mickey Higham today.
We also have SL quality to add to the mix in Ridyard and Weston.
This performance should give our guys confidence that we can hack it in SL. For sure we have some tough early fixtures but we also have enough experience in the squad not to be pressing any panic buttons if results don't go in favour at the start.
The only negatives were injuries to McNally (ankle) and Higson (ribs). Let's hope they recover quickly and we get some luck in terms of our squad staying reasonably healthy.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Brummy Leyther, cas all the way, CM Punk, frank1, Markypants, Molsk111, old tony, Towns88, Trust Me, Viva Tim Street and 351 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,6372,66875,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  