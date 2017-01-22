I was more than impressed without getting carried away today.

The whole squad 'turned up' with positive performances throughout.

After taking about 20 minutes to acclimatise to the pace of SL, this was a very encouraging performance. Our guys looked very very fit, went the full 80 and still looked fresh. We have more pace across the squad than we have seen for years. We have real quality in the crucial hooking position even without Mickey Higham today.

We also have SL quality to add to the mix in Ridyard and Weston.

This performance should give our guys confidence that we can hack it in SL. For sure we have some tough early fixtures but we also have enough experience in the squad not to be pressing any panic buttons if results don't go in favour at the start.

The only negatives were injuries to McNally (ankle) and Higson (ribs). Let's hope they recover quickly and we get some luck in terms of our squad staying reasonably healthy.