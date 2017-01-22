Firstly but 'Not' most importantly, I thought Wane showed a huge lack of respect today in the team he fielded 2nd half.

Ok, of course he has to test his fringe players & give them game time to assess them but, that 2nd stanza Wigan team were a shadow of that in the first half. Had they run a team closer to their starting eleven then I wager the game would have been much tougher, possibly with a different result & possibly more beneficial to Leigh Centurions in terms of gauging where the team need to be at.



Despite all of the above I was delighted with the 80 minute application from the squad.



Stand outs for me were, INPO -



Cory, Crooks, Reynolds, Hood, Hampshire, Hock & Acton.



The whole team did look lots fitter (I did spot Cory blowing a bit but considering his efforts not surprising), however having so much control of the game 2nd half it isn't as testing as Vs a full strength SL team.



Good to get confidence in the squad prior to the opener against Cas, & 50 - 10 Vs any Wigan side is not to be sniffed at.



Early signs are positive that we have the firepower to compete in SL 2017.