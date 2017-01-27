DGM

Markski55 wrote: While I do not have a problem with PR leaving and taking the Toronto post, I remain livid about the "poaching" of players that clearly took place subsequently.

Thankfully Jukesy took the very bold step of not picking the players who had been poached and the rest is history so to speak.



For the non-Leigh fans reading, can you explain how the Leigh players were "poached" by Rowley/Toronto?



I was under the assumption the players signed were OOC at the end of the season and therefore free to speak to other clubs to sign with them for 2017, or was this not the case?



DGM wrote: For the non-Leigh fans reading, can you explain how the Leigh players were "poached" by Rowley/Toronto?



I was under the assumption the players signed were OOC at the end of the season and therefore free to speak to other clubs to sign with them for 2017, or was this not the case?



How did this all differ from other OOC signings that clubs make?



Clubs are not allowed to speak to another clubs players without permission before the May deadline.



However it was common knowledge in Leigh by the end of Feb that a number of players had been approached by Rowley and a few had even agreed contracts for the following season with Toronto.



This was dismissed by Rowley and others at the time as there WAS no Toronto team yet and the fact that they were forming and joining Ch.1 wasn't made official until much later.



Rowley famously denied all knowledge of Toronto, said he hadn't been approached by them and didn't know anything about a Canadian team. No surprise that a few months down the line a Toronto team DID form, Rowley WAS the new coach and the players that had been rumoured way back in Feb to have been tapped up (Beswick, Kay etc.) did sign for them after all.



Rowley and Toronto were tapping up Leigh players from the minute he walked out on us a few days before the season started. The club soon found out about it because some of the players who were approached by Rowley reported it back to Jukesy and Derek.



I wish Toronto all the best. I am pro expansion and I think it could be great for the game. Plus for every player that left under a cloud (Beswick, Emmitt etc.) there is a player that gave their all for the club like Dixon, Worthington and Moimoi.



I hope Toronto do well and I expect they will.



Clubs are not allowed to speak to another clubs players without permission before the May deadline.However it was common knowledge in Leigh by the end of Feb that a number of players had been approached by Rowley and a few had even agreed contracts for the following season with Toronto.This was dismissed by Rowley and others at the time as there WAS no Toronto team yet and the fact that they were forming and joining Ch.1 wasn't made official until much later.Rowley famously denied all knowledge of Toronto, said he hadn't been approached by them and didn't know anything about a Canadian team. No surprise that a few months down the line a Toronto team DID form, Rowley WAS the new coach and the players that had been rumoured way back in Feb to have been tapped up (Beswick, Kay etc.) did sign for them after all.Rowley and Toronto were tapping up Leigh players from the minute he walked out on us a few days before the season started. The club soon found out about it because some of the players who were approached by Rowley reported it back to Jukesy and Derek.I wish Toronto all the best. I am pro expansion and I think it could be great for the game. Plus for every player that left under a cloud (Beswick, Emmitt etc.) there is a player that gave their all for the club like Dixon, Worthington and Moimoi.I hope Toronto do well and I expect they will.But Paul 'Morals and Ethics' Rowley can quite frankly sod off.



Nozzy wrote: Clubs are not allowed to speak to another clubs players without permission before the May deadline.



However it was common knowledge in Leigh by the end of Feb that a number of players had been approached by Rowley and a few had even agreed contracts for the following season with Toronto.



This was dismissed by Rowley and others at the time as there WAS no Toronto team yet and the fact that they were forming and joining Ch.1 wasn't made official until much later.



Rowley famously denied all knowledge of Toronto, said he hadn't been approached by them and didn't know anything about a Canadian team. No surprise that a few months down the line a Toronto team DID form, Rowley WAS the new coach and the players that had been rumoured way back in Feb to have been tapped up (Beswick, Kay etc.) did sign for them after all.



Rowley and Toronto were tapping up Leigh players from the minute he walked out on us a few days before the season started. The club soon found out about it because some of the players who were approached by Rowley reported it back to Jukesy and Derek.



I wish Toronto all the best. I am pro expansion and I think it could be great for the game. Plus for every player that left under a cloud (Beswick, Emmitt etc.) there is a player that gave their all for the club like Dixon, Worthington and Moimoi.



I hope Toronto do well and I expect they will.



But Paul 'Morals and Ethics' Rowley can quite frankly sod off.



Fair enough, you've all got a point assuming all that is indeed true, appreciate the answer. Could Leigh not have lodged a formal complaint about it with the RFL?



I'd personally just let it go now. We came out of it stronger than ever with a better coach, better team, a better season and ultimately a place in Super League that Rowley spectacularly failed to deliver on his watch.



mr. chairman wrote: well it looks like it was a topic for this forum after over 3000 views to be honest i wasn't looking for a reaction i was more congratulating the wolf pack on playing well



Fair enough, you've all got a point assuming all that is indeed true, appreciate the answer. Could Leigh not have lodged a formal complaint about it with the RFL?



The priority was SL,that was accomplished (in style) and all dealt with in-house.Hence "Under the Radar"..

Mr 'morals and ethics' knew all along what he was doing and when. Strung the club and the fans all along, not to mention the chairman of the club who put a he'll of a lot of cash into the club that year to gain SL status.



