Board index Super League Leigh Centurions wolf pack

 
Re: wolf pack

Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:40 am
Vancouver Leyther
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2639
Location: Vancouver, Canada
mapleyther wrote:
Just about to buy some tickets for the game against Oxford, first ever home game for the club. Not sure I will buy a shirt though, the first priority is to get a Leigh one when I am across at the end of Feb!


Hey ML
When you over ?
I arrive on Feb 14th and leave on the 28th of Feb. (with a shirt or two in my case of course) :thumb:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:45 am
Centurino

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 57
Apparently some people are bitter about someone leaving a job 12 months ago (which people do every day of the week) that didn't even directly affect them. And conversely are happy that they did leave because they now apparently have a better outcome. Carl Jung would struggle to work that out.

Toronto were superb against Hull considering it was their first match as a team. I wonder if Leigh will miss Fui this year - he's still looking very explosive. Next Toronto game - 4th March, 2pm.

Get Premier on IPTV (check Rapid IPTV, I have 7 subs with them all for family, very reliable and they have 510 UK channels inc. Premier HD and non HD backup feed) or get it free on somewhere like cricfree.sc (just x any boxes to view). You could also check out 'OpenBox' as an alternative to IPTV, not sure if their lines have Premier, best to check first. Nobody needs to miss a televised rugby game in 2017. Enjoy the season.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:52 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2684
Centurino wrote:
Apparently some people are bitter about someone leaving a job 12 months ago (which people do every day of the week) that didn't even directly affect them. And conversely are happy that they did leave because they now apparently have a better outcome. Carl Jung would struggle to work that ut.

Toronto were superb against Hull considering it was their first match as a team. I wonder if Leigh will miss Fui this year - he's still looking very explosive. Next Toronto game - 4th March, 2pm.

Get Premier on IPTV (check Rapid IPTV, I have 7 subs with them all for family, very reliable and they have 510 UK channels inc. Premier HD and non HD backup feed) or get it free on somewhere like cricfree.sc (just x any boxes to view). You could also check out 'OpenBox' as an alternative to IPTV, not sure if their lines have Premier, best to check first. Nobody needs to miss a televised rugby game in 2017. Enjoy the season.


Some would say,if not for that happening we wouldn't be where we are today.. :thumb:
Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:14 pm
maurice
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15746
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Don't know one person bitter about him walking off the job, there was initial shock as it was unexpected at that time, should have been sacked after the failure in the 8's imo but he decided it was time to go and went. What fans didn't like was what went on after he went, when simply walking away and saying nowt is what most of us have done in similar circumstances.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:27 am
mapleyther
Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2306
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
Hey ML
When you over ?
I arrive on Feb 14th and leave on the 28th of Feb. (with a shirt or two in my case of course) :thumb:


I arrive on Feb 28th... :) and just a lucky break I will be there for the Wigan game. Toying with the idea of wearing a Wolfpack shirt :)
