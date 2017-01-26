Centurino wrote:

Apparently some people are bitter about someone leaving a job 12 months ago (which people do every day of the week) that didn't even directly affect them. And conversely are happy that they did leave because they now apparently have a better outcome. Carl Jung would struggle to work that ut.



Toronto were superb against Hull considering it was their first match as a team. I wonder if Leigh will miss Fui this year - he's still looking very explosive. Next Toronto game - 4th March, 2pm.



Get Premier on IPTV (check Rapid IPTV, I have 7 subs with them all for family, very reliable and they have 510 UK channels inc. Premier HD and non HD backup feed) or get it free on somewhere like cricfree.sc (just x any boxes to view). You could also check out 'OpenBox' as an alternative to IPTV, not sure if their lines have Premier, best to check first. Nobody needs to miss a televised rugby game in 2017. Enjoy the season.