Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:24 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
genuine Leigh Centurion fans?


Is that the same as the oft mentioned real fans?

Re: wolf pack

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:59 am
mapleyther wrote:
If they put their mind to it they will put 100 past the weaker teams. But they might use it as to rotate the squad. They have signed so many players that you cannot imagine ten of them sitting on a Championship 1 bench all season.


It will be interesting to see how much rotation takes place. He was certainly reluctant to do it at Leigh - in my opinion, a significant factor in our failure in the '8's', two years ago.

Re: wolf pack

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:14 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Not really a topic for this forum. Good luck to them any way. Leythers are more concerned with our opposition in SL next season and our potential opponents in the middle 8's if we don't make the super 8's.

Oh lighten up. 7 ex Leigh players werein the squad at Hull and 3 of them scored! All have made some contribution to our promotion and as almost all of our matches are Thursdsy/Friday, I look forward to Toronto's games on Premier Sports on Saturday/Sunday's.

Re: wolf pack

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:02 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Oh lighten up. 7 ex Leigh players werein the squad at Hull and 3 of them scored! All have made some contribution to our promotion and as almost all of our matches are Thursdsy/Friday, I look forward to Toronto's games on Premier Sports on Saturday/Sunday's.


Agreed, Players, coaches even directors come and go, only fans have loyalty. I personally would like to see the game grow from the heartlands out rather than some club 100’s never mind 1000’s of miles away but regardless of my personal view I still wish them well and hope the Toronto experiment is a success.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: wolf pack

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:20 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Oh lighten up. 7 ex Leigh players werein the squad at Hull and 3 of them scored! All have made some contribution to our promotion and as almost all of our matches are Thursdsy/Friday, I look forward to Toronto's games on Premier Sports on Saturday/Sunday's.

Totally agree CL :CLAP: I myself have just suscribed to Premier Sports again , just to watch the Wolfpack games,I recorded their game against Hull , and enjoyed it a lot, I can't wait for the new season to start.I even spotted Allan Rowley arriving at the KC Stadium with the Wolfpack.

Re: wolf pack

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:19 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
....I even spotted Allan Rowley arriving at the KC Stadium with the Wolfpack.


Allan was a fair player in his day, Chas, but Bongser doubts that he has a full 80 in him. Touch of inverse nepotism there if the Wolfpack have assigned him a shirt, B'thinks :lol:

Re: wolf pack

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:57 pm
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Allan was a fair player in his day, Chas, but Bongser doubts that he has a full 80 in him. Touch of inverse nepotism there if the Wolfpack have assigned him a shirt, B'thinks :lol:

Bongser,I've known Allan Rowley most of my life from the days at Pennington CofE to the present,for me he did a good job of MC in the Banqueting Suite, I wish both him and young Paul every success at Toronto.

Re: wolf pack

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:13 pm
The full game against Hull FC is available for free on YouTube - very good game for a friendly and not much at all between the two sides. Another brilliant masterstroke to give them publicity with the free video. Not sure it was really necessary or appropriate to have Brian Noble doing the commentary though!

Just about to buy some tickets for the game against Oxford, first ever home game for the club. Not sure I will buy a shirt though, the first priority is to get a Leigh one when I am across at the end of Feb!

Re: wolf pack

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:01 am
mapleyther wrote:
The full game against Hull FC is available for free on YouTube - very good game for a friendly and not much at all between the two sides. Another brilliant masterstroke to give them publicity with the free video. Not sure it was really necessary or appropriate to have Brian Noble doing the commentary though!

Just about to buy some tickets for the game against Oxford, first ever home game for the club. Not sure I will buy a shirt though, the first priority is to get a Leigh one when I am across at the end of Feb!


Paul Rowley- Think he behaved with no respect for the club, the players and the fans. His actions and timing seemed designed to cause maximum damage. That said I now honestly believe that his leaving was actually exactly what we needed to get where we are today. It galvanised the whole club and spurred them on to greater heights. Most importantly it gave us the head coach we needed to see us into SL. All in all, old news and no longer care.
To Toronto- best of luck. Maybe it's my Canadian connection but I honestly am interested in how they do, and hope that they succeed so that Rugby League can have the best chance to grow in North America.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"

Re: wolf pack

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:24 am
Very well summarised VL
