mapleyther wrote: The full game against Hull FC is available for free on YouTube - very good game for a friendly and not much at all between the two sides. Another brilliant masterstroke to give them publicity with the free video. Not sure it was really necessary or appropriate to have Brian Noble doing the commentary though!



Just about to buy some tickets for the game against Oxford, first ever home game for the club. Not sure I will buy a shirt though, the first priority is to get a Leigh one when I am across at the end of Feb!

Paul Rowley- Think he behaved with no respect for the club, the players and the fans. His actions and timing seemed designed to cause maximum damage. That said I now honestly believe that his leaving was actually exactly what we needed to get where we are today. It galvanised the whole club and spurred them on to greater heights. Most importantly it gave us the head coach we needed to see us into SL. All in all, old news and no longer care.To Toronto- best of luck. Maybe it's my Canadian connection but I honestly am interested in how they do, and hope that they succeed so that Rugby League can have the best chance to grow in North America.